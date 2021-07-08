Bantry Bay salmon farm decision process should be made public - Taoiseach 

The background behind the decision to grant a licence for a controversial salmon production facility in West Cork should be made public, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin was responding to Cork South West TD Holly Cairns in relation to Mowi Ireland's greenlight for a €6m expansion in Bantry Bay, despite vociferous opposition locally and from environmentalists.

Mowi Ireland first applied for the licence in June 2011, when it was known as Marine Harvest Ireland.

The Irish arm of the world’s largest salmon producer currently operates fish production sites at Ahabeg and Roancarrig on the western side of Bantry Bay.

Ms Cairns asked Mr Martin if he supported transparency around the decision process, which caused "massive concern and frustration in west Cork".

"Locals, inshore fishers and tour operators are all worried about the negative environmental impact. The Aquaculture Licences Appeals Board based its decision on a report submitted by the company that was granted the licence.

"Will the Taoiseach ensure those documents are made publicly available? As he will be aware, there is a limited window for people to exercise their right to seek a judicial review.

"Time and again, communities in West Cork have had to raise large amounts and dedicate significant time to seeking a judicial review to right the wrong decisions made by Government. We are sick and tired of it," the Social Democrats TD said.

Mr Martin said the Government does not get involved in the planning or appeals processes.

However, he added: "Certainly, this has been an issue of contention and controversy for quite some time. The point regarding the publication of documents is fair.

"There should be full transparency regarding this project and all the submissions made in respect of the planning process, including from the company's perspective in terms of whatever documents it has submitted, so that people have full knowledge of the implications of this on the ecosystem and more generally."

He said he will inquire as to the status of the publication of the documents.

Ms Cairns said it was time the Government conducted a larger review on salmon farming.

"Last week, Argentina banned salmon farming altogether due to its massive environmental impact. How are we simultaneously granting new licences?" she said.

Salmon farming has increasingly become contentious across the world. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), salmon consumption worldwide is three times higher than it was in 1980, and salmon farming is now the fastest-growing food production system in the world.

It has significant potential for negative impact on places and species, and should be significantly and measurably reduced across the world, the WWF has said.