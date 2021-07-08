No injuries reported following partial building collapse in Mitchelstown

No injuries have been reported following the partial collapse of a building in Mitchelstown, Co Cork last night.
Part of the facade of a building on the town's main street collapsed shortly after 6.30pm yesterday evening, sending bricks and rubble crashing down onto the footpath below.
The building itself had been vacant for a number of years.
Emergency services attended the scene, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Cork County Council requested the attendance of a structural engineer to assess and advise on the collapse.
"They are engaging with emergency personnel to ensure public safety is safeguarded," a council spokesperson said.
Members of the Cork County Fire Service left the scene a couple of hours later, but the area was cordoned off to allow for further structural assessments to take place.
Traffic diversions put in place in the wake of the collapse remain in place this morning, and motorists have been asked to avoid the area for the time being.