No injuries reported following partial building collapse in Mitchelstown

The building itself had been vacant for a number of years
No injuries reported following partial building collapse in Mitchelstown

The scene of the collapse on Main Street in Mitchelstown. Picture: Cork County Council/ Twitter

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 07:50
Steven Heaney

No injuries have been reported following the partial collapse of a building in Mitchelstown, Co Cork last night.

Part of the facade of a building on the town's main street collapsed shortly after 6.30pm yesterday evening, sending bricks and rubble crashing down onto the footpath below.

The building itself had been vacant for a number of years.

Emergency services attended the scene, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Cork County Council requested the attendance of a structural engineer to assess and advise on the collapse.

"They are engaging with emergency personnel to ensure public safety is safeguarded," a council spokesperson said.

Members of the Cork County Fire Service left the scene a couple of hours later, but the area was cordoned off to allow for further structural assessments to take place.

Traffic diversions put in place in the wake of the collapse remain in place this morning, and motorists have been asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Read More

Harbour users in Co Cork warned to obey safety guidelines 

More in this section

'How they will ever get over this?': Killarney community devastated at death of Thomas Healy, 14 'How they will ever get over this?': Killarney community devastated at death of Thomas Healy, 14
Garda stock Motorcyclist dies in collision in Kerry
Garda stock Gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run that injured two women 
building collapseplace: mitchelstownplace: corkorganisation: cork county council
No injuries reported following partial building collapse in Mitchelstown

Gardaí were about to pull over car driven by Thomas Healy before fatal Killarney crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

  • 4
  • 18
  • 26
  • 30
  • 31
  • 37
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices