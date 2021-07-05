Harbour users in Co Cork warned to obey safety guidelines 

Harbour users in Co Cork have been reminded about adhering to safety guidelines after 14 vessels were found travelling in excess of the five knots speed limit in inner harbours – three were asked to reduce speed to minimise their wash, and one 16-footer speed boat was found with crew not wearing life jackets.

As harbour use increases during the summer months, Cork County Council’s senior harbour master Julian Renault is calling on all boat users to adhere to safety and speed restrictions on the water.

“The Cork coast is a great resource for the commercial and fishing sectors, as well as tourism, sports and recreation. However sharing this space safely requires strict adherence to rules by all parties. Crafts should proceed at safe speeds at all times, for the safety of all on board and for any water users who may be affected by their wake,” Mr Renault said.

He said remembering to adhere to guidelines in terms of speed limits, life jackets and operating vessels under the influence of drugs and alcohol is vital to the safety of all harbour and coast users and can be a matter of life and death.

Fine of €5,000

Mr Renault pointed out that violating any of the provisions of the laws concerning port users and users of leisure crafts can result in a fine of €5,000. "So for your own safety and that of others, as well as to avoid fines, make yourself familiar with the speed limits of harbours before setting out.”

Mr Renault said recent series of incidents as outlined above had occurred in Kinsale harbour.

“The consequences of incidents like this can range from inconvenience and annoyance to other harbour users to tragedy. The Irish Coast can be a dangerous place, especially when people decide to take unnecessary risks,” he said.

The Code of Practice for the Safe Operation of Recreational Craft is available here.

Information

For information on speed limits and maritime safety in Kinsale harbour and Youghal harbour, visit Cork County Council's website.

In ports where the council has harbour masters, issues can be reported directly to them during working hours:

Youghal 024 92926

Kinsale 021 4772503

Union Hall 028 34737

Baltimore 085 8705825

Imminent dangers or risks to life must be reported to the Coast Guard using 112 or 999.