Teenager killed, another critically injured in serious Killarney collision

One teenager has died and another has been critically injured following a serious road crash in Kerry.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the Ross Road, close to Ross Castle in Killarney at around 1.10am this morning.

It is understood the driver of the car lost control and collided with a tree.

The driver of the car, a male, died at the scene.

A passenger in the car, also a male, was taken to Kerry University Hospital where he is understood to be in a critical condition.

Both victims are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.

A garda spokesperson said the vehicle was subject to interaction with local gardaí prior to the collision, and that the matter has now been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

The scene remains closed this morning to allow for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Local diversions are now in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Killarney on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

No further information is available at this time but gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.