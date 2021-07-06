Cork Craft Month to celebrate best designs county has to offer

It features both physical and online events and family-friendly activities with the showcase exhibition sharing craftwork inspired by the lockdown
Jeweller and Cork Craft & Design member Eimear Crowley, Grá Na Trá at the launch of the 2021 programme for Cork Craft Month which takes place next month. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 14:23
Emer Walsh

Cork Craft & Design, Ireland’s largest social enterprise for craftspeople, has launched its 2021 programme for Cork Craft Month this August. Showcasing a range of contemporary Irish crafts, a lineup of over 70 workshops, masterclasses, artist talks, and demonstrations are scheduled to take place throughout the month.

Looking to repeat last year’s success, the 2021 programme will feature both physical and online events and family-friendly activities with the showcase exhibition sharing craftwork inspired by the lockdown.

Some of the in-person events include the Baile/Home opening in Ballydehob and a variety of workshops scheduled to take place across Cork City, Macroom, Killeagh, and West Cork.

Throughout August, Cork Craft & Design’s shop at St Patrick’s Mills in Douglas will host two Made in Cork craft and food markets while Douglas Village Shopping Centre will host a collaborative exhibition of furniture makers, ceramicists, and potters.

The Gallery @ No.46 on Grand Parade will host Emerge, a showcase for up-and-coming Cork crafters. This exhibition will include graduating students from both CIT Crawford College and Colleges of Furter Education across the county.

Woodturner and Cork Craft &amp; Design member John O'Shea is one of 110 craftspeople featured in a packed schedule of events for the Cork Craft &amp; Design coordinated festival. Picture: Darragh Kane
Woodturner and Cork Craft & Design member John O'Shea is one of 110 craftspeople featured in a packed schedule of events for the Cork Craft & Design coordinated festival. Picture: Darragh Kane

There will also be digital workshops and exhibitions and an online shop where people can see and purchase work from local crafters.

Speaking at the 2021 programme launch, Operations Manager at Cork Craft & Design, Carol Walsh said that although the pandemic had been a challenging time for crafters, “being at home allowed space to focus, to be creative, and to try new things. 

"Our membership has built online communities through social media, took the time to hone their skills, and responded to a changing world through their art.” 

This year, Cork Craft Month will be running through the Design and Crafts Council Ireland’s inaugural National Craft’s Month.

Ms Walsh said: “We are immensely proud that the craft community in Cork were able to provide a model for this nationwide programme of events and look forward to seeing the whole of the country embrace their local crafts just like the people of Cork do every August.”

Latest

