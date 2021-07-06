Children's play centre in Limerick closed over breach of Covid-19 rules

A children’s play centre in Limerick which was shut down on Sunday by gardaí has called for more clarity on the Covid-19 rules.

Kidstown, a soft play centre in Corbally, was asked to close by gardaí on Sunday afternoon after it was reported that the business was not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

However, a spokesperson for the business said they were under the impression that they were allowed to open, and did not intend to break any guidelines or regulations.

They say that it was their understanding that they were classed as similar to a gym or leisure centre.

“We were under the impression that we were allowed to open,” a spokesperson said.

“I can’t understand why cinemas and gyms can open when we can’t.

There are parents in desperation, waiting for places to open.

"They can’t handle any more.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that it received a report that Covid-19 regulations or guidelines were not being adhered to at a business premises in Limerick.

“Gardaí attended and spoke with the owner in line with the approach of the Four Es which will see gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and, as a last resort, enforce. Following this engagement, the business premises closed,” the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, An Garda Síochána will continue to engage with businesses to check and ensure compliance with public health regulations.

“It is the responsibility of each business operator to ensure that they are operating in compliance with the current public health regulations,” they added.

An Garda Síochána said bowling alleys, amusement arcades, soft play areas, and other indoor children’s play areas all fall under regulation 12 of the Health Act 1947.

"Regulation 12 provides restrictions on the ‘carrying on or provision of certain business or services’,” the spokesperson said.

This regulation states that a specified person shall ensure that members of the public are not permitted, or otherwise granted, access to a premises in a relevant geographical location where a business or service specified in schedule 2 is carried on or otherwise provided.

Soft play areas and other indoor children’s play areas are specified businesses under schedule 2.