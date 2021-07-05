Taoiseach insists Ireland will sign up to EU Covid travel pass by July 19

The Taoiseach has insisted Ireland will sign up to the EU Covid pass to allow international travel on July 19, rejecting weekend reports that the deadline will be missed.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Micheál Martin said the Government’s plan – while challenging – “is on track”.

“We are committed, the Government is committed to entering into the Covid digital certificate framework by the 19th. We're going to do that. Obviously, I am conscious of the government decision some time ago now that we would commence with this on July 19.

Significant progress has been made in that regard. There are challenges but progress has been made. We are on track"

He said we must remember the volumes of people travelling at present are “a small fraction” of what would normally be so.

The aviation industry is critical and central to Ireland's economic recovery and connectivity."

He pointed to a recent ban by Germany on travel to Portugal and urged people to be “careful and vigilant.” Mr Martin was speaking as Government officials were meeting with representatives of the hospitality sector.

Hospitality sector

The Taoiseach said he would not engage in megaphone diplomacy with the hospitality sector.

“We need to knuckle down and get down to the issues and see how we can re-open hospitality. Space needs to be created now to allow genuine discussions between Government officials and the sector,” he said.

He said the Government wants to be creative but said they have been given three different demands from the sector in the past 48 hours.

He also said despite Nphet concerns around the use of antigen testing, a new group, chaired by Prof Mary Horgan, will examine the role of antigen testing in travel.

“Prof Mary Horgan's group will look at what can we do with respect to travel and antigen testing,” he said.

He suggested that while under the EU digital cert, people will be able to travel if they are vaccinated, if they have recovered from Covid-19 or if they have a negative PCR test, Nphet wanted to further restrict the terms and conditions.

He said: “Nphet’s advice is that visas should only be on vaccination and recovery.”

Mr Martin said it would have been politically easier to continue with the planned easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, relating to indoor dining.

He insisted a pause to assess Delta's impact was the right move. He said a lot of people out there “are pleased that we paused”.

Confident colleges will return

Speaking at the same event, Higher and Further Education Minister Simon Harris said he remains confident that colleges will return this September – adding the opening of vaccinations for people 18+ will assist.

An "on-campus" experience has repeatedly been described as a priority for Government, he said, adding his plan has been approved by public health officials.

Both men were speaking at the announcement of €40m for a North-South Research programme as part of the Government’s Shared Island initiative.

While the monies put forward “will not be matched” by the Northern Assembly, the Taoiseach said this was a very serious commitment to the development of relationships North and South.

“All island research co-operation is one of my Government’s top priorities and the allocation of €40m from the Shared Island Fund to the new North-South Research Programme sends a clear signal of our commitment to foster new North-South research collaborations,” he said.