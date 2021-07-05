Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway study could take two years to complete 

A feasibility study into creating a new greenway from Mallow, Co Cork, to Dungarvan, Co Waterford, could take up to two years to complete.

If the project goes ahead, it will create a greenway all the way from the north Cork town to Waterford and part of it could include magnificent views from a viaduct in Fermoy made famous by the 1966 film The Blue Max starring George Peppard and Ursula Andress.

In the film, the viaduct was the scene for a daring challenge to fly through its eyes by German World War One pilots.

Cork County Council has entered into an agreement with Waterford City and County Council that it will lead the study project.

Niall Healy, Cork County Council’s director of services for municipal districts operations and rural development, said the creation of a greenway from Mallow to Dungarvan “provides the opportunity to develop a strategic, sustainable, and captivating greenway that would stretch from the attractive countryside at the heart of Munster to the scenic coast of Waterford.”

A bi-plane flown by a British stunt pilot skims under the ‘red bridge’ viaduct in Fermoy during the filming of 'The Blue Max'.

It would involve the creation of a new 77.35km passage through scenic countryside which in its journey from Mallow to Fermoy and onto Dungarvan would run alongside the Blackwater River.

“This route incorporates some stunning scenery owing to the breadth of the river and viaduct crossings at key landmark locations,” Mr Healy said,

Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Hayes said the Waterford greenway had absolutely transformed that area and one linking to it from Mallow would benefit the north Cork economy.

Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn described it as great news.

“It will be a gamechanger for north Cork especially Killavullen, Ballyhooly, Fermoy, and Clondulane. It would be good for tourism,” Mr O'Flynn said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said the Waterford-Dungarvan greenway is the most successful in the country and he was looking forward to seeing North Cork linked to it.

“People are looking for safe off-road tracks and trails. It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it coming to fruition,” Mayor of County Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, said.