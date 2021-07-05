Vaccination for people aged 18-34 opens but pharmacies await jab supplies

Government plans to get people vaccinated ramp up from today as those aged between 18 and 34 can get the jab.

It was announced last week that young people can sign up to get the one-shot Janssen vaccine from pharmacists around the country.

The ramp-up has led Paul Reid, head of the HSE, to state that the entire adult population of Ireland could be vaccinated by the end of August.

The HSE chief said that more than 49% of adults now fully vaccinated.

Some 120,000 Johnson & Johnson jabs will be distributed to chemists over the next week.

Darragh O'Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said there is huge demand for these jabs.

“In a lot of pharmacies, they’ve got people lined up to start getting vaccinated as early as this morning.

“The feedback from people aged between 18 and 34 who now have this opportunity to get vaccinated at the start of the summer has been really positive.

“We’ve had feedback from all around the country from pharmacists in small towns all across the country telling us how delighted people are at the opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said.

Retail chain Boots, one of the pharmacies signed up to administer the vaccine, said on July 2 that it has temporarily closed the booking system for young people to register for the Johnson & Johnson jab due to the demand.

Vaccine security

Charlie Pettit, 18, from Waterford, who is due to be vaccinated today, said the jab gives her better security.

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that even going back to work in a restaurant will give herself and her customers peace of mind.

Charlie said that working while unvaccinated in Dungarvan could make you nervous with the area having so many tourists.

“You have people coming from all over the country so it would just kind of put your mind at ease being vaccinated.

“And then also a lot of customers do tend to bring it up so it just make everyone a bit more comfortable with the whole process.”

Charlie, 18, is also hoping to go on college placement in the UK later this year, so the vaccine gives her a lot more security in that regard as well.

Her older brother Douglas, who is also getting the jab today, said it is “almost reclaiming the opportunities that were taking by a pandemic”.

Douglas recently finished college and always hoped to travel afterwards.

He said that the vaccine makes it possible for him to make plans for the coming months with some “peace of mind”.

Dara Connolly, who owns The Haven pharmacy in Dungarvan, said it is a very exciting day for them.

“We’re delighted to be at the heart of the community and helping people fight Covid.”

Mr Connolly said they have 150 18 to 34-year-olds on their waiting list, but aren’t taking any more names until they get more supply.

He said that they could do 100 vaccines in their shop if the supply comes into place.

How can young people get a vaccine

For young people looking to get a vaccine at a pharmacy, they do not need to book online.

However, they do need to book an appointment through the local pharmacy.

The Government said that if you are in the 18 to 34 cohort and would prefer to get your vaccine at a HSE vaccination centre, you can wait and register online later this month.

It said it will announce when it is your turn to register, but it is expected that the vaccine portal will open on July 9.

“If you register online you will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

“But you will also have an option to get the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Getting either of these vaccines will mean you will be vaccinated earlier,” the Government said.

According to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, 750 pharmacies are participating in the vaccination programme with 40,000 doses of Janssen vaccine already in stock.

Between 205,000 to 210,000 doses due for delivery in July and more in August.

In July 100,000 AstraZeneca doses are expected.

The IPU has urged people to be patient as it will take time for supplies to reach each participating pharmacy.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector is to meet the Government today to discuss a plan for the return of indoor dining.

Dining inside had been due to reopen today, however, concerns around the spread of the Delta variant let to the Government to delay such an opening until at least July 19.

The Government is considering including antigen testing results as part of the new vaccine certificate that would allow people to dine indoors.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of Restaurants Association of Ireland, said that they are working toward reopening fully on July 19.

He said the groups have seven days to make a plan as it will take another seven days for businesses to prepare to open on that date.

He told Morning Ireland that they were entering the talks with “an open mind" and called on the Government to “work night and day” with them to get a plan.