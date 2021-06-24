Fire-hit Cork hotel set to be included on derelict sites register

Fire-hit Cork hotel set to be included on derelict sites register

Sunset Ridge Hotel. The owners of sites on the register are liable for the derelict sites levy — 7% of the market value of the site annually.

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 20:00
Eoin English

A former hotel which was targeted in a suspected arson attack is being lined up for inclusion on Cork’s derelict sites register.

Officials in Cork City Council had already identified the former Sunset Ridge Hotel site in Killeens for inspection and consideration as a derelict site well before Wednesday night’s fire.

A site inspection took place some time ago and a report has been prepared but the formal move to actually place it on the register is expected to happen soon.

The owners of sites on the register are liable for the derelict sites levy — 7% of the market value of the site annually.

Two units of the Cork City Fire Brigade and a water tanker responded to the incident at the former Sunset Ridge Hotel in Killeens.
Two units of the Cork City Fire Brigade and a water tanker responded to the incident at the former Sunset Ridge Hotel in Killeens.

Firefighters were called to the former hotel site near Blarney at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Two units of the Cork City Fire Brigade and a water tanker responded and found a blaze inside the boarded up building.

They brought it under control quickly. While investigations are underway to establish the cause of the blaze, there are suspicions it was started deliberately.

Firefighters have been called to a number of smaller fires at the site in recent months.

Local public representatives said they have genuine concerns that it could happen again unless urgent action is taken, and they pointed to the destruction of the former John Barleycorn Hotel in Riverstown, Glanmire in August 2006, in a suspected arson attack.

Fine Gael Cllr Damian Boylan said the owners should immediately secure the site, and then demolish what has become an eyesore building.

“They should immediately secure the site, then level the building, and then either develop the site, sell it for development, or hand it back to the city council and the community, and we will work with the community to make the area a focal point for the Killeens community," he said. 

'Accident waiting to happen'

Local Independent Cllr Ken O’Flynn said the time has come for the council to step in.

“It was and is an accident waiting to happen. The council needs to take responsibility and use the powers it has under the Derelict Sites Act.”

Conditional planning was granted by Cork County Council in 2011 to the hotel’s former owners for the demolition of the hotel building and other structures and for the construction of a mixed-use development, with a number of retail and office units, a pub and a restaurant, with 143 car parking spaces.

The project never happened and the planning permission expired in 2016.

The site was sold about two years ago and has fallen derelict.

Read More

Calls for curfew for under-18s to tackle anti-social behaviour in Cork

More in this section

Interior, inside, indoor of Firenze Centrale Mercato, central market with crowd of people sitting on chairs by tables, eating fo Delay re-opening indoor dining to end of July, says Cork GP
Bell tolls on Cork's northside as two primary schools merge Bell tolls on Cork's northside as two primary schools merge
New Aldi store opens at iconic Cork cinema site New Aldi store opens at iconic Cork cinema site
gardaiplace: corkplace: cork city councilplace: sunset ridge hotelplace: killeensperson: damian boylanperson: ken o’flynn
Boy in hoodie trespassing on private residential property

Calls for curfew for under-18s to tackle anti-social behaviour in Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 15
  • 29
  • 38
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices