New Aldi store opens at iconic Cork cinema site

Located on the old Douglas cinema site, the store was officially opened by Munster Rugby star Billy Holland and is the 24th Aldi in Cork.
Goren Kierse, manager at the new Douglas location, said he and his team are looking forward to welcoming shoppers. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 09:54
Greg Murphy

Cork City's latest Aldi store opened in Douglas this morning, creating 27 new permanent jobs, with 23 of those recruited from the local area.

Located on the old Douglas cinema site, the store was officially opened by Munster Rugby star Billy Holland and is the 24th Aldi in Cork.

Aldi says that their new flagship store boasts 1,000m², with wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings, as well as 117 free car parking spaces and five bike rack stands.

Shoppers will also be able to avail themselves of the six electric vehicle charging points which will be located at the Douglas store.

Speaking at today's opening, Mr Holland said it was great to see the new store finally opening.

"Aldi is very supportive of local communities, particularly through its fantastic Aldi Play Rugby initiative, which aims to get as many children as possible around Ireland involved in playing rugby," he said.

He also thanked them for their €1,000 donation to the Cork University Hospital (CUH) children's charity.

Goren Kierse, manager at the new Douglas location, said he and his team are looking forward to welcoming shoppers. Picture: Larry Cummins
Goren Kierse, manager at the new Douglas location, said he and his team are looking forward to welcoming shoppers. Picture: Larry Cummins

Goren Kierse, manager at the new Douglas location, said he and his team are looking forward to welcoming shoppers.

"The spacious design means it is easier for customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure every customer has an enjoyable shop," he said.

"From all the staff here at the new Douglas store, we hope everyone has a chance to pop in and avail of our great savings."

Aldi has also applied for planning permission for two new stores in Cork, one on the Skehard Road in the Blackrock area of the city, due to open in 2024, and one in Clonakilty for 2022.

Together, Aldi says these stores will create 50 new permanent jobs when they open.

