Fire breaks out at disused Blarney hotel 

Fire breaks out at disused Blarney hotel 

Cork City Fire Brigade at the Sunset Ridge Hotel, in Blarney, Co Cork.

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 22:55
Noel Baker

Four units of Cork City Fire Brigade are at the scene of a fire at a disused hotel in Blarney tonight.

A spokesman for the Fire Brigade said they received a call in relation to the fire at the Sunset Ridge hotel shortly after 10.30pm. 

The four units currently at the scene of the fire are all from the city. The hotel traded for 40 years but closed its doors in 2011, although in recent years it had been on the property market. 

Images from the scene appear to show smoke coming from the area although a spokesman for the Fire Brigade said it was too early to state precisely where the fire was located.

More to follow...

More in this section

Youghal's boardwalk will bring town 'back to the top of its game' Youghal's boardwalk will bring town 'back to the top of its game'
Garda stock M20 closed in Limerick after serious collision hospitalises woman
Cork remembers victims of Air India bombing Cork remembers victims of Air India bombing
Fire breaks out at disused Blarney hotel 

Gardaí seek help searching for missing teen, 16, from Tralee

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 15
  • 29
  • 38
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices