Fire breaks out at disused Blarney hotel 

Four units of Cork City Fire Brigade are at the scene of a fire at a disused hotel in Blarney tonight.
A spokesman for the Fire Brigade said they received a call in relation to the fire at the Sunset Ridge hotel shortly after 10.30pm.
The four units currently at the scene of the fire are all from the city. The hotel traded for 40 years but closed its doors in 2011, although in recent years it had been on the property market.
Images from the scene appear to show smoke coming from the area although a spokesman for the Fire Brigade said it was too early to state precisely where the fire was located.