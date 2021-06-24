Killarney roads upgrade will have 'severe impact' on woods and rivers, ecologist claims

Concerns are growing that the €200m upgrade of a section of road between Farranfore and Killarney will have a "severe impact" on two outdoor amenities in Kerry.

Ecologists and others are claiming that three of the four options tabled for the multi-million euro upgrade of the N22 will badly damage the area known as the "Dark Wood", as well as the Deenagh River, which is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

This is the second time in less than two decades that efforts have been made to develop the major link road, with previous efforts in 2008 axed due to the economic downturn after more than €3m had been spent on planning and design works.

Changes to environmental legislation in 2012 meant that scheme had to be abandoned entirely.

However, despite a revamped scheme being put forward this time, ecologists are still warning the new routes will have a severe impact on rare species and habitat in the Kingdom.

A new stretch of 27kms will include a link to the N71 to relieve the chronic congestion in Killarney. This will allow easier access to Muckross and the Ring of Kerry, as well as facilitating better public transport options in the region.

Four options have been proposed, and it is expected that route selection will be completed and planning permission sought by mid-2022.

But there are calls for a public meeting to clarify issues amid claims there was a lack of detail surrounding the options on display virtually because of Covid-19.

Public consultation on route corridor options for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney Project has commenced and will run until 25th June



To visit the virtual consultation room and to learn about how you can have your say, visit:https://t.co/QDh1SNU9PK pic.twitter.com/jQXTmTHJ72 — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) May 14, 2021

Killarney councillor Niall O’Callaghan called for a public meeting on the issue.

However, the chief executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, said Transport Infrastructure Ireland does not have a route preference, as had been claimed by some councillors. She said the project was at “a very preliminary stage” in the public consultation process.

Over the past five weeks, there have been 94 submissions with 280 visits to the virtual room website, a spokesman for the council confirmed. Face-to-face meetings have also taken place.

Read More Wild things: Goats and boars causing trouble in Kerry

Among the concerns raised is its impact on the Dark Woods, an amenity just 1km north of Killarney, popular with locals.

Three of the four options would divide the mixed woodland and destroy its walking trails, and ecologists are also concerned about how it would impact the red squirrels, badgers, and the rare horseshoe bat which reside there.

“Our concern is two of the options will destroy much of the Dark Wood and a third option will impact on badgers groups, bat habitats, and other faunal species,” Wicklow-based ecologist and consultant Dr Chris Smal said.

Dr Smal, who has strong links with Killarney having earned his Zoology PhD in 1978 studying mammals in the National Park, said two of the options would also destroy "a swathe" of the River Deenagh SAC.

“The river runs through a wide wooded valley – which is included in the SAC. The deciduous woodland there provides foraging habitat for the lesser horseshoe bats, badgers, red squirrels, as well as for a range of other faunal species. The river is also a habitat and corridor for otters."

Meanwhile Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Brendan Cronin has appealed to the public to make a submission to the process. The information can be viewed on the project website at www.n22.kerrycoco.ie.