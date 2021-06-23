Youghal's boardwalk will bring town 'back to the top of its game'

The 7km accessibility-friendly coastal walkway, which stretches between Youghal town centre and Redbarn beach, was described as a 'fantastic facility' by Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys
Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys, Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council and Mayor of County Cork Mary Linehan Foley at the official opening of phase 2 of the Youghal boardwalk. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 19:11
Liz Dunphy

Ireland’s longest coastal boardwalk, which was officially opened by Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys on Wednesday, will help bring the Cork coastal town of Youghal "back to the top of its game".

Remote working will be a game-changer for towns like Youghal, the minister said, with projects like the boardwalk and the €4m library renovation becoming valuable assets for the area.

“Since Covid we have all realised how important our outdoor amenities are and what a Godsend they have been during the lockdown when people were able to get out in the open, fresh air and enjoy the local facilities that we have right across the country,” Ms Humphreys said.

“These are the types of things I want to see funded,” she said.

 Completion of phase 2

The official opening marks the completion of phase 2, valued at €2.2m, with €1.7m provided by Cork County Council and €500,000 provided under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

This phase saw an extension of the existing boardwalk from Claycastle beach out to Redbarn beach, both of which were awarded the prestigious Blue Flag for 2021.

Phase 1 was completed in 2018 with support from Fáilte Ireland and Cork County Council. .   

Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council, said that the €2.3m boardwalk along with some other major projects in the pipeline will bring “Youghal back to the top of its game”.  

Major tourist destination

The coastal town was a major tourist destination in the past and investments in the area are now nudging the town back towards those glory days, Mr Lucey believes.

  “Youghal is one of the finest beaches in Cork County with blue flag status, this sets us up for the future,” he said.

Mayor of County Cork Mary Linehan Foley said  the boardwalk will be a huge benefit to both locals and visitors alike.

  “What we have now is a gem," she said. 

“One of my first jobs as county mayor would have been signing the contracts for this [boardwalk] 12 months ago.

“And I’m very excited as one of my last official functions to be opening the boardwalk, ohase 2.

  “We’ll be welcoming everyone to East Cork now, the sun will be shining, come down and use it.” 

