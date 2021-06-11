Youghal's famed lighthouse to get glass-fronted viewing platform 

Youghal Lighthouse is to get a a glass-fronted viewing platform. Picture: Ellie O'Byrne

Plans have been drawn up to create a glass-fronted viewing platform at Youghal's 18th-century lighthouse, which will provide the town with yet another tourist attraction.

Details of the project were provided to local councillors at a meeting of the East Cork Municipal District Council by consultant architect Joseph Mackey.

The county council did some preliminary work on the lighthouse in 2019 after taking ownership of it.

Now the council plans to open up the lighthouse grounds to the public, with a new entrance from Lighthouse Road.

Sean O'Callaghan, the council's most senior official for the region, said the lighthouse “is one of the jewels we have in Youghal's tourist crown.” Mr Mackey said the proposed viewing platform would be installed on the eastern side of the lighthouse and will be accessible to wheelchair users.

He said it would be placed in a space currently occupied by a defunct plant room.

Mr Mackey added that the platform would be surrounded by glass which would have a corrugated pattern.

Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, who lives in Youghal, said the views from the lighthouse are second to none, saying,

“This is very exciting. It will be great for locals and tourists alike.” 

Cllr Foley asked how it would be funded and what timelines there were for construction.

Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy described it as “absolutely fantastic.” She said she liked the idea of the glass surround, but wondered because it was ribbed “with a corrugated effect” if it would need a lot of cleaning.

“Maybe it would be easier if it was straight panes,” she said.

Mr Mackey said the ribbing would not cause any additional maintenance.

“No matter what type of glass you put out there it will require some maintenance because of the salty air,” Mr O'Callaghan added.

He said as the project is unique, because there was no other town in the country which has a lighthouse in its centre, he suspects the council will be successful in getting funding from government departments and/or Failte Ireland.

“We will be knocking on all doors. But we can't do that until we have our planning (permission approved). We don't have a timeline yet (on construction),” Mr O'Callaghan added.

