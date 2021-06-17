Wild things: Goats and boars causing trouble in Kerry

It has been a busy week for animals in Kerry as wild goats and a family of boar have been causing something of a ruckus.

A farmer in Castlemaine has said that the growing number of wild goats in the area is getting out of hand.

They descended from a domestic breed and have been growing in number every year.

Dan Breen says the goats are a disease threat to his herd as they are known carriers of TB and they are a danger on the roads.

"There was actually an incident there a few weeks ago where a neighbour of mine was cycling his bike and they jumped from the ditch and knocked him off his bike. He ended up in hospital over it," Mr Breen told Radio Kerry.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have said it is only responsible for animals in national parks while the Department of Agriculture said it is responsible for farmed animals.

Each has said wild goats are the responsibility of the other.

Mr Breen has said that he does not wish to see the animals destroyed but for their breeding to be controlled.

The issue of the wild goats was raised as people in Kerry are being asked to remain on the lookout for a wild boar.

People in Cordal and Castleisland should be on alert after seven wild boar or feral pigs were seen in the Mount Eagle and Knockatee area.

The NPWS was contacted and six of the seven animals were removed and later euthanised with one still unaccounted for.

The seventh boar may still be roaming in the area and regional manager for the NPWS, Seamus Hassett is urging members of the public not to approach this boar, if they come across it.

It is illegal to release such animals into the wild and the NPWS says they pose a serious risk to agriculture, in particular to cows and pigs.

They can carry and spread diseases including blue tongue and African swine flu.

A landowner spotted the wild boar earlier this week and contacted the NPWS and they have been praised for their quick action in reporting the sighting.

Any person who believes they may have seen the boar can contact the NPWS Killarney on 064 6635215.