HSE concerned by Waterford Covid outbreaks 

A free walk-in test centre will open on the grounds of the Dungarvan Community Hospital, from 11am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday. File picture

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 18:51
Eoghan Dalton

The HSE is concerned by an increase in Covid-19 cases in Co Waterford but it remains unclear if the outbreaks are linked to the more transmissible Delta variant. 

The HSE is encouraging people throughout West Waterford to avail of a temporary pop-up test centre in Dungarvan, due to open this Thursday until Saturday.

It follows a suspected cluster of Covid-19 cases in An Rinne, with the short-term closure of a number of sports clubs and businesses.

The HSE is concerned at an increase in cases of Covid-19 recorded in Co Waterford over the last week and is encouraging people in communities throughout West Waterford to avail of this temporary facility in Dungarvan. 

"People can avail of testing if they have concerns about Covid19, whether or not they have symptoms at the moment," a spokesman said.

The free walk-in test centre will open on the grounds of the Dungarvan Community Hospital, from 11am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday. 

GAA activity ceased

A decision was taken to cease all GAA activity in An Rinne following a suspected Covid-19 outbreak. 

While it is not known how many cases are suspected throughout the area, it is understood cases and close contacts are affecting members of the adult club and adults working with the underage teams.

Cllr Conor McGuinness, who lives in An Rinne, said locals were to be commended for taking the step to cease activity.

"This is a close-knit community, people know one another," he said. 

"My thoughts are with those affected, it is a very worrying time, especially for families but I want to say that the clubs and businesses that have taken the decision to stop activity temporarily as a precaution are to be commended and it is clear that they're putting the interests of their community first."

Mr McGuinness added that he had asked the HSE to consider introducing a temporary testing facility. 

There needs to be a facility for local testing and for situations like this, and as clusters emerge it also facilitates those who maybe don't have the wherewithal to travel."

When asked if it had concerns about any virus of concern being active in the community, such as the more transmissible Delta variant, a spokesman for the HSE South East team said does not comment on individual situations in the interests of confidentiality.

