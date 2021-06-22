294 confirmed cases as Donnelly says data on Delta variant is 'sobering'

Stephen Donnelly says the Delta variant appears more infectious and transmissible and must be taken very seriously.
294 confirmed cases as Donnelly says data on Delta variant is 'sobering'

The Government says the further reopening of the country remains on track for now, despite the concerns. Picture: Damian Coleman

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 17:15
Michelle McGlynn

There have been 294 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening as the Health Minister warns the Delta variant must be taken seriously.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, there are currently 39 Covid patients in hospital - down 14 since yesterday.

It is the lowest number of Covid patients in hospital since September 1. The number of patients in ICU remains unchanged at 13.

Stephen Donnelly says the data emerging on the Delta variant is sobering.

The strain, first detected in India, accounts for around one in five new cases here.

Mr Donnelly says the Delta variant appears more infectious and transmissible and must be taken very seriously.

"We have seen a high percentage of cases now in Northern Ireland although their total case numbers remain very low. We have seen a lot of cases in Derry, for example," said Mr Donnelly.

"We are watching it carefully. I am concerned about the Delta variant and we are watching it on a daily basis and will be watching it through this week as well."

The Government is urging people to make sure they receive both doses of vaccine in order to be properly protected against variants.

"It seems that the vaccines are less effective after just one dose. Two doses is really what is required for the high effectiveness," said Mr Donnelly.

One virus expert has said the Delta variant isn't having as big an impact as previous strains of Covid-19.

Sam McConkey said the mortality in the UK is at about one in 1,000 of the people diagnosed with the Delta variant.

"That is ten times less than what we had with the previous one because it is happening in younger people, mostly younger than 35," said Mr McConkey.

"Even the hospitalisation is just 1-2% so it isn't having as big an impact."

Professor of Immunovirology at UCC, Liam Fanning, says the country is in a different position from post-Christmas as most vulnerable people are now fully vaccinated.

"Our hospitals have enormous capacity at this stage to handle a very large hospital requirement for Covid-19 and I don't see us getting back to where we were in January where we were overwhelmed," said Prof Fanning.

The Government says the further reopening of the country remains on track for now, despite the concerns about the Delta variant.

The Cabinet will be briefed by the Nphet next week, ahead of the final decision to proceed with further reopening - including indoor dining and drinking - on July 5.

Speaking this afternoon, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there is reason for concern but not panic regarding the Delta variant while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that if people can keep their distance for the next two or three weeks "we should be ok".

Read More

Taoiseach distances himself from Tánaiste's promise to build 40,000 houses a year

More in this section

'Avoid the area': Nesting buzzard attacks runners in Dundalk 'Avoid the area': Nesting buzzard attacks runners in Dundalk
Good Friday Agreement Who is new DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson?
Irish Hold Referendum On The EU Lisbon Treaty Dublin ranked 4th most expensive city in euro zone for expats
#covid-19vaccine
294 confirmed cases as Donnelly says data on Delta variant is 'sobering'

Leaving Cert: Students struggle to hear Spanish recordings during exam

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices