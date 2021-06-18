New Cork lord mayor set to be elected at venue outside city for the first time

Cork City Council will set to elect a new lord mayor of Cork in a location outside the city centre for the first time.

Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig, part of the extended Cork City area, plays host to the council’s annual meeting on Friday evening.

At the meeting, Councillor Colm Kelleher of Fianna Fáil, who is based in the town, is likely to become Cork's latest lord mayor.

Ballincollig, along with Glanmire, Douglas, Frankfield, Grange, Tower, Blarney, and White's Cross officially became part of Cork City on May 31, 2019. It was the city’s first boundary extension in 50 years.

Cork City councillor Colm Kelleher will likely become the city's new lord mayor this evening.

Choice of venue

Due to public health guidelines, Cork City Hall cannot host this year’s AGM this year.

Last year’s venue, the Concert Hall at Cork City Hall is also not an option, given it is currently being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

During an online council meeting on June 14, councillors were told that there was demand for an in-person AGM, and so the search for a suitable venue began.

Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig’s selection has caused some controversy, however.

Several Cork councillors, including Fiona Ryan of Solidarity, Mick Nugent of Sinn Féin, and Independent Lorna Bogue, criticised the move and said the decision was not properly communicated.

Others claimed the council's Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael representatives had chosen the venue well in advance of Monday's meeting.

Defending the choice, Fianna Fáil Cllr Terry Shannon said other venues, including the Opera House and The Everyman, were examined.

The only venue that could provide certainty in terms of ventilation, height of the roof, space and ambience, four days out from the AGM, was the school hall, he said.

Due to strict public health guidelines around indoor gatherings, members of the public cannot be admitted to the Council's AGM meeting.

Instead, the meeting will be live-streamed on Cork City Council’s YouTube channel and on www.corkcity.ie/tv from 7pm.