Farmers criticise Environment Minister for refusing to accept amendments to climate bill

Farmers have hit out at Environment Minister Eamon Ryan for refusing to accept any amendments to the Government's landmark Climate Action Bill.

The bill, which commits to a climate-neutral economy by 2050, passed after heated scenes in the Dáil over some of the measures.

The bill also gives statutory authority for the Climate Change Advisory Council, which will have a powerful role in overseeing the implementation of targets that will involve reducing carbon emission by 7% each year.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said he was very disappointed that the Climate Action Bill was passed by the Dáil without full consideration

A number of TDs raised concerns about the bill, however, it passed through the Dáil on Wednesday night with 129 TDs supporting the bill and 10 opposing it in the final stage vote.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said he was very disappointed that the Climate Action Bill was passed by the Dáil without full consideration.

There were 111 amendments to be decided, but the debate was guillotined as the second amendment was being discussed. It’s an affront to democracy.”

"We believe the bill would have benefitted from the further clarity that our proposed amendments would have brought," he said.

Mr Cullinan said the IFA will continue to fight to ensure every farmer could continue to earn a living and not have their livestock numbers cut or restricted.

Defending the bill, Mr Ryan said: 'No one will be talked down to and no one will be ignored and that applies to farmers.' File picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

“Farmers will continue to play our part on climate action by adopting technologies which reduce methane and contribute positively to water quality and biodiversity. But targets for our sector must be realistic and achievable,” he said.

Defending the bill, Mr Ryan said: "No one will be talked down to and no one will be ignored and that applies to farmers."

He told the Dáil he not accept any amendments because “they don’t strengthen the bill further".

Fellow Green Party TD Brian Leddin said the passing of the bill, which sets out climate targets of a 51% reduction in emissions by 2030, marked a "great day" for climate action campaigners as well as society in general.

He said the measures had been supported by a large majority in the Dáil.

He said: "The Government was fully behind this bill, but the opposition was fully behind this bill as well.

“Politics is like walking a tight-rope – what was critically important with this bill is that we did achieve cross-party buy-in.”