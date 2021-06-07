Tipplers return to Cork pubs in the sun

Raise a glass to the villagers of Kilworth, Co Cork, who may well be the luckiest tipplers in Ireland. Three of their pubs opened today serving a parish with just over 1,000 people.

The VFI estimated that around 4,000 pubs reopened for outdoor service, which enabled 25,000 staff to return to work.

While other villages throughout the country remained dry due to lack of outdoor seating areas, Kilworth was buzzing with two of its three pubs opening at 10.30am and a third in the afternoon.

Joe Aherne, proprietor, and Christina Aherne, manager, at Aherne's bar in Kilworth. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

Snooker ace Aaron Hill, 19, and his father, Stephen, made the commute from their Cork City home to Chris O'Brien's bar in the village as they're friends with her family.

Aaron said sipping a pint in a pub and socialising with friends was almost as good as beating Ronnie O'Sullivan, which he did last September.

Snooker player Aaron Hill with his dad Darren, Rory Hill, Miksie O'Brien and Ciaran Teehan at The Village bar in Kilworth. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

Ms O'Brien got a large concrete area laid out the back only last Saturday to accommodate outdoor drinking.

A few doors away at the Butcher's Bar, owned by Tom Dalton, Joe Doran, 59, said: “It's great,” as he sipped his pint. “It gives us a bit of freedom and normality. I really missed the banter.”

Mr Doran said he wasn't operating a booking system at present, but anticipated he'd have to when inside opening resumes on July 5.

Customers Seamus Barry and Johnny McCarthy at The Butcher's bar in Kilworth. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

At Aherne's, also in the village, they were preparing for a massive influx of punters later in the afternoon as Kilworth were hosting a hurling team from Crusheen, Co Clare.

Christina Ahern, who runs the pub with husband, Justin, said they'd “had to do a fair bit of adapting” to create a large outdoor space for customers.

She's especially looking forward to welcoming back some of her regulars who don't have any other social outlet and she'd worried that a lot of people have suffered emotional isolation because of the pandemic lockdown.

Tony Healy, proprietor at the Rathcormac Inn in Rathcormac. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

None of the three Kilworth pubs serve food, but a few kilometres south, the Rathcormac Inn was hopping with hungry families and thirsty punters.

Neilus McHugh, 61 had come for a couple of scoops from the nearby village of Bartlemy, which hasn't had a pub for years.

“This tastes very good,” he said looking at his pint. "It's great to be out again and to be in company.”

Maire O'Mahony and Victor Murphy of O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

O'Mahony's in the village of Watergrasshill also had a combination of eaters and drinkers arriving when they opened at 2.30pm.

Owners Victor Murphy and Máire O'Mahony said it's emotional for people gathering together and they've a stage outside which they hope will soon see musicians playing on it again.

Crowds enjoying food and drink at District 11 bar and restaurant in Glanmire. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

The busiest pub the Irish Examiner visited was District 11 in Glanmire, which wasn't surprising as it's the biggest in size and population base.

Proprietor Leo Brennan has owned it for 20 months, half of it closed.

Leo Brennan, proprietor and Joanne O'Leary, manager, welcome back customers Mark and Brigid Littlejohns and Ian and Jeannette Field for food and drink at District 11 bar and restaurant in Glanmire. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

When he opened at noon there were 15 waiting outside.

“In my opinion government grants were a life-saver. I'd have been gone without them. We used the restart grant to invest in our beer garden,” he said.

Colman Moloney and his sons Jack and Gavin from Glanmire enjoying a drink at District 11 bar and restaurant in Glanmire. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

Jack Moloney, 19, was one of his customers. Working for Greenstar, he noticed a lot more drinks cans in their collections during lockdown. That's likely to decrease now pubs are back.