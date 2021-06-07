Sod turned on €3m athletics hub in Limerick

Newcastle West development will include world athletics standard track
Sod turned on €3m athletics hub in Limerick

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Collins at the sod-turning for the regional athletics hub in Newcastle West. Picture: Limerick Council Twitter

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 15:17
Ryan O’Rourke

The sod has been turned on a €3m regional athletics hub, which will be built in the heart of west Limerick.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Collins, a Fianna Fáil councillor, got construction under way in Newcastle West.

The development will include an athletics track, which has been built to an international world athletics standard, floodlights, and all associated track facilities, which will have disability access. The athletics hub will be located on the Cork Road in the town.

The project will be funded by Limerick City and County Council, the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, with additional funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, and locally from the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.

“I’m delighted that I had the pleasure of officially marking the start of construction of the regional athletics hub here in my home town of Newcastle West. I have campaigned for many years for this track and I’m honoured that I have, as mayor, officially marked the start of its construction,” Mr Collins said.

“This regional hub will be a fantastic asset to the town of Newcastle West and wider afield."

Mr Collins paid special thanks to the track committee and its chairman, Jim Galvin, for their hard work and dedication.

“I would also like to acknowledge the work of my fellow municipal district councillors and the many other people and organisations who have supported the project, including the ESB Community Wind Farm Fund, the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, and of course, Limerick City and County Council,” he said.

Gordon Daly, director of community development with Limerick City and County Council and manager of the Newcastle West Municipal District, said it would be a great asset to the sporting community and the community in general.

“The track will be of the highest international standard, allowing it to be used in competitions. The track has been long called for and Limerick City and County Council is very pleased to be commencing construction work shortly on this important piece of sporting infrastructure for Co Limerick and further afield,” Mr Daly said.

Read More

Terraces will not be off-limits to returning fans

More in this section

Up to 200 guests evacuated after fire at Killarney hotel Up to 200 guests evacuated after fire at Killarney hotel
Pride flags burnt overnight in Waterford city in 'disgusting' incident Pride flags burnt overnight in Waterford city in 'disgusting' incident
Jerry McCabe's widow: Bring two fugitive gang members to justice Jerry McCabe's widow: Bring two fugitive gang members to justice
athleticsplace: limerick
Sod turned on €3m athletics hub in Limerick

Two men injured in Crosshaven boat fire

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices