Sod turned on €3m athletics hub in Limerick

The sod has been turned on a €3m regional athletics hub, which will be built in the heart of west Limerick.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Michael Collins, a Fianna Fáil councillor, got construction under way in Newcastle West.

The development will include an athletics track, which has been built to an international world athletics standard, floodlights, and all associated track facilities, which will have disability access. The athletics hub will be located on the Cork Road in the town.

The project will be funded by Limerick City and County Council, the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, with additional funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, and locally from the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.

“I’m delighted that I had the pleasure of officially marking the start of construction of the regional athletics hub here in my home town of Newcastle West. I have campaigned for many years for this track and I’m honoured that I have, as mayor, officially marked the start of its construction,” Mr Collins said.

“This regional hub will be a fantastic asset to the town of Newcastle West and wider afield."

Mr Collins paid special thanks to the track committee and its chairman, Jim Galvin, for their hard work and dedication.

“I would also like to acknowledge the work of my fellow municipal district councillors and the many other people and organisations who have supported the project, including the ESB Community Wind Farm Fund, the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, and of course, Limerick City and County Council,” he said.

Gordon Daly, director of community development with Limerick City and County Council and manager of the Newcastle West Municipal District, said it would be a great asset to the sporting community and the community in general.

“The track will be of the highest international standard, allowing it to be used in competitions. The track has been long called for and Limerick City and County Council is very pleased to be commencing construction work shortly on this important piece of sporting infrastructure for Co Limerick and further afield,” Mr Daly said.