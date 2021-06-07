Terraces will not be off-limits to returning fans

Terraces will not necessarily be out of bounds for spectators at sports grounds, the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media have confirmed.

As spectators can return to games in the 26 counties from today, it had been expected standing areas would not be considered in accommodating spectators due to the obvious social distancing challenges.

However, the Government’s “Guidelines for Reopening Sports Grounds” document released today has provided for standing supporters. “Terraces present certain challenges in the COVID-19 environment,” it reads. “However, we are confident that measures such as marking positions on terrace risers or designating pens can provide a solution and will be tested as part of the plan, as terraces are a vital feature of many of the traditional stadia in the country.

“Each association/stadium will carry out a Covid-19 risk assessment based on local knowledge to determine a safe terrace policy appropriate to the venue to be tested. Some venues may indeed choose not to open terraces.”

That will be welcome news for the GAA in particular as they consider Championship games where the likes of Hill 16, Thurles’ City and Killinan Ends, Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s City and Blackrock Ends, the predominantly terraced Fitzgerald Stadium and St Tiernach’s Park could be utilised from next month.

For standing capacity, in the terraces or flat pitch side viewing areas, the capacity should be based on a density required to allow two metres of physical distancing, which is four square metres per person.

The document adds that ticket scanning should be contactless while tickets for seated accommodation should be allocated specific seats, or where standing, for specific standing areas or pens. Ticket sales are to be limited to a maximum of six per person while persons attending in a “social-bubble” together should be from not more than four households.

Meanwhile, tickets for this weekend’s Allianz League games in the 26 counties are likely to be distributed among the home team’s families and partners of players and management. In the case of neutral venues, the allocations are expected to be divided between the counties while matches in the North will continue to facilitate 500 people.

Ahead of their Division 1 semi-final against Tyrone in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday evening, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy said: “Simply put, they are likely to be split between players, management and our sponsors. I think that’s the only conceivable way to do it. Players and management will have the option for their parents, partners etc. Outside of them and our sponsors, it’s unlikely there will be any made available.”

Spectator capacity on Saturday is expected to be 100.