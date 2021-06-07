Woman dies after two-vehicle collision near Cork/Limerick border

A woman has died after a collision involving two vehicles near the Cork/Limerick border on Sunday.

Gardaí are investigating the collision, involving a car and a jeep, that occurred in the Garrienderk area of Kilmallock of Limerick yesterday at around 2.30pm.

The occupants of one of the cars, a woman and a man in their 70s, were taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Their injuries have been described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and only occupant of the other car, a woman in her 30s, was taken by ambulance to Limerick Regional Hospital. for her injuries.

This morning gardaí issued an update to confirm the woman had passed away from her injuries.

Gardaí said that a forensic examination of the scene took place and the road has since reopened.

The update said gardaí at Charleville in Cork are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleville Garda Station on 063 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Today #HeliMed92 was tasked to an RTC in the Charleville / Kilmallock area along with @ACorps112. Here we both are @GaaBishopstown after transferring patients to @CUH_Cork #Cork #Limerick pic.twitter.com/fv8JcUomL4 — Irish Community Air Ambulance (@CommunityAirAmb) June 6, 2021

Yesterday, a motorcyclist died following a collision in Co Kerry.

The collision occurred just outside Listowel east around 2.20pm.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.