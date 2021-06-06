12 arrested in Cork City but no major public order incidents reported

A statement said that overall, the atmosphere in Cork City on Saturday night was “very good”.
12 arrested in Cork City but no major public order incidents reported

People on Kennedy Quay, Cork on Saturday night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 16:23
Steve Neville

12 people were arrested over the course of Saturday evening in Cork City, but no major public order incidents were reported.

Gardaí said that the 12 people were arrested in the city centre area, “primarily for public intoxication offences”.

A statement added that the atmosphere in the city was “very good”.

Gardaí on patrol in the city on Saturday “observed the vast majority of persons who were congregating socialising responsibly and enjoying the outdoor activity,” said the statement.

No major public order incidents were reported. Most people socialised and enjoyed the amenity of Cork City Centre in a positive way with a very good atmosphere.

In Dublin, Saturday night saw a strong Garda presence on the streets crowds from a number of areas such as Stephen's Green, Temple Bar and South William Street were dispersed.

19 people were arrested last night bringing to 33 the number of people arrested for public order offences in Dublin so far this weekend.

Gardaí said that they “encountered and engaged with a smaller group which was persistently involved in antisocial behaviour and public disorder.” 

Gardaí added that throughout the course of the evening in the capital, members “came under attack from glass bottles at various locations, a number of criminal damage incidents occurred including a bin being set on fire on South William Street”.

A statement revealed: “One person, who was not a member of a group partaking in any public disorder incidents, was assaulted and taken to hospital.

“Two members of An Garda Síochána were injured and received treatment while one Garda Patrol Vehicle was damaged.” 

Gardaí did state that the vast majority of people in gathered in Dublin were “socialising responsibly and enjoying outdoor activity”.

Read More

313 new Covid-19 cases as more than 3m vaccines administered in Ireland

More in this section

Four people rescued after boat drifts towards rocks in Waterford  Four people rescued after boat drifts towards rocks in Waterford 
Stunning photo captures humpback whale breaching off Cork coast Stunning photo captures humpback whale breaching off Cork coast
Son charged over assault on mother in Innishannon Son charged over assault on mother in Innishannon
#covid-19dublincork
12 arrested in Cork City but no major public order incidents reported

Martin: One advisor says ‘look, try and contain that inner Turners Cross in you'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices