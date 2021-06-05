'He always gave them a fair hearing':  Tributes as long-serving Cork judge retires

Tributes have been paid following the retirement of long-serving district court judge, Terence Finn.

Judge Finn, 69, from Mitchelstown in north Cork, heard his final cases in Youghal District Court on Friday after a 27-year career on the bench.

He could have retired at the age of 65 but he opted to continue working. He will turn 70 later this month.

Judge Finn, who worked as a solicitor for 23-years before becoming a judge, was appointed to the bench in 1992.

Described by legal sources as an excellent interpreter of the law, who approached each and every hearing in a fair and measured way, and who applied the law very well, he covered District 21, which includes the district courts in Lismore, Youghal, Dungarvan, Clonmel, Cashel and Carrick On Suir.

Attendance was limited in his courtroom at Youghal District Court to ensure compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Inspector Eoghan Healy paid tribute to Judge Finn for his work over the years, but he paid particular tribute to him for his treatment of young people, especially, who came before his court over the years.

Insp Healy said Judge Finn heard each and every case on its merits and always treated young people fairly.

“He always gave them a fair hearing and a fair chance,” he said.

He ensured that all of the resources at the court’s disposal were made available to those young people, to give them every chance of rehabilitation, to give them every chance to get their lives back on track.

Solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin also paid tribute to Judge Finn for his many years of distinguished service.

“His presence on the bench for so many years points to the importance of the local district court, and to the importance of the local district court judge, in so many large Irish towns so that people can see justice being administered in an open and transparent way,” he said.

He wished Judge Finn and his wife, Frances, who was in the courtroom with their son, Kieran, many years of happiness, following his retirement.

Judge Finn thanked the legal profession. He acknowledged the court service staff for their diligence and efficiency, and he also paid tribute to the compassion of the gardaí in their approach to so many cases over the years.

He also thanked members of the Legal Aid Board for the work they have done in the background on many difficult cases he has dealt with over the years.