‘The end of an era’: Tributes paid as Ingrid Miley retires from RTÉ

Colleagues have offered their best wishes to broadcaster Ingrid Miley, who retires from RTÉ today.

Miley worked for RTÉ for four decades, most recently as its industry and employment correspondent, and she qualified as a barrister in 2003.

Marking her last day, Miley says she has spent “too many years to count” with the State broadcaster.

“Thanks to all the wonderful colleagues and friends I’ve worked with in radio television and news - and to all who trusted me to tell their stories,” she says, adding she is “still excited to go to work on the last day".

Taoiseach Micheál Martin leads the tributes to the acclaimed reporter on social media.

“What a brilliant, award-winning broadcasting career, spanning four decades, covering business, industry, news and Irish life,” Martin says. The HSE’s Paul Reid writes that she is “a superb public servant”.

Ingrid Miley pictured in 2003

Prime Time host Miriam O’Callaghan says she will miss meeting Miley in the corridors of RTÉ.

“I will really miss you Ingrid and especially our corridor chats where we planned to solve all the world’s problems,” O’Callaghan says.

“Whatever you choose to do next, will be just as brilliant as your first chapter. Thanks for everything, always.”

Miley’s colleague Jacqui Hurley calls Miley’s retirement “the end of an era” and RTÉ’s political reporter Sandra Hurley describes her as “a fantastic colleague and correspondent”.

Legal affairs correspondent, Orla O’Donnell, notes Miley’s kindness and support for her colleagues as well as her journalistic skills.

“Ingrid has been an amazing colleague — never afraid to give advice to colleagues or speak her mind to management. She had words of wisdom last night for women working in tv and worried about getting older — essentially, know your shit and people won’t notice the wrinkles!”