Lifeguard services to increase after busy weekend at beaches

A team of volunteers performed 15 rescues at a popular Clare beach this weekend, as thousands of people attended the coastal spot which was left without any full-time lifeguards.

The full-time lifeguard service is not due to commence until June 28, but a local surf school operator says there could have been a tragedy over the weekend if it wasn't for the volunteer troupe who turned up when they saw the huge crowds descend on the beach.

Clare County Council now says they will increase the lifeguard services, particularly at busier beaches, from next weekend.

Ben Bennett of Ben's Surf Clinic Surf School in Lahinch is part of Lahinch Surf Rescue, a local surfing community initiative that provides a volunteer lifeguard service outside of the hours the Clare County Council paid lifeguards are on duty.

He says the group took part in 15 rescues and about 20 assists on Sunday, which saw temperatures reach as high as 23 degrees.

“I don't think I've ever seen as busy. The whole beach was just jammed with thousands in the water,” he said.

He explained that the group, which is meant to be for emergencies only, came down to spend their time helping after witnessing the crowds.

“If there were no volunteers there, we would have had a drowning or at least something very close to a drowning,” Ben said.

“There were one or two very serious rescues. One guy rescued these two kids, and one of them, a little girl, just about had her head above the water when he got to her. That's only 30 seconds away from her being underwater and nobody knowing where she is,” he added.

As well as performing heroics in the water the group were called to help with two missing children, which were since found.

Responding to the busy scenes, a spokesperson for Clare County Council said, “Beach lifeguard services are due to commence in County Clare next weekend for weekends in June, with a full-time service starting from Monday, June 28, however in light of the level of activity at beach locations in County Clare this weekend Clare County Council intends to increase the lifeguard services, particularly at busier beaches, from next weekend where lifeguards are available for weekdays also.”

A spokesperson for Water Safety Ireland said they welcome any extended cover of the lifeguard service on beaches, rivers and lakes.

“Galway County Council have commenced lifeguards on full time cover with effect from Saturday last. Wicklow County Council are going full time from Saturday next and Cork are going full time on June 14. I expect that other local authorities may make similar arrangements to extend their cover,” the spokesperson said.