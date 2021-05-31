Odds on: Bookie William Hill was an Irish Black and Tan

What odds on this? The man behind one of the world's best known bookies opened the chain with compensation he received after being shot while serving as a so-called Black and Tan in Co Cork.

The founder of that force was not an Englishman, but a man born in Fermoy, Co Cork, while one of their number, the aptly named 'Mr Moonlight' bigamously married a woman in the same town.

These interesting facts are contained in a new book by retired garda Jim Herlihy, who has previously compiled definitive histories of his own force, and its predecessor, the RIC (Royal Irish Constabulary).

Years of painstaking research has culminated in the definitive history of the Black and Tans, featuring an alphabetical list of short biographies on all 10,940 who served in it.

The Black and Tans 1920–1921 tells the story of William Thomas Hill, who was shot in the leg in an IRA ambush in Midleton, Co Cork on April 10, 1921.

The following October he was awarded £3,700 compensation and this with his pension from the force made him “decide to become a bookmaker.” Many people would be surprised to learn that an Irishman founded the Black & Tans and indeed how many Irish signed up to serve with them.

“Cyril Francis Fleming was born in Fermoy in 1875 and served as a major with the Irish Guards during World War One. He'd been an inspector in the RIC and was selected to go to London (Scotland Yard) where he recruited Black & Tans. He died in Cornwall in 1957,” Mr Herlihy said.

Everybody seems to think the Tans were recruited exclusively in London and they were therefore English. This is not the case.

"There were 881 Irishmen who joined. The extent of their involvement came as a shock to me. I thought when I started my research there would be just a few. The pay was good and they'd be entitled to a pension, so maybe that's why,” he said.

Mr Herlihy also points to the unusual case of Mr Moonlight, whose original occupation was a master saddler.

William Stuart Moonlight was born in Fife, Scotland. When he joined up in Glasgow in December 1920, he said told the recruiting officer he was single.

In fact he'd married the previous year and before he arrived in Ireland his wife had given birth to a young son.

Moonlight was posted to Lismore, Co Waterford. He bigamously married another woman, nee Coleman, who was from that town. She was a widow and they married in nearby Fermoy on March 12, 1921. However, he was soon found out.

“He was arrested at the barracks in Lismore and charged with bigamy.

His excuse was his (first) wife had run away and he had to get another one.

Moonlight's court martial was held at Victoria Barrack, Cork (now Collins Barracks). He was found guilty and sentenced to nine months hard labour.

The book, published by Four Courts Press details the three different wings of the Black and Tans. These were the RIC Special Reserve, mainly recruited in Britain, the Temporary Constables and the Veterans and Drivers Division.

"They were initially given ill-fitting khaki trousers and green tunics and collectively gained the moniker ‘Black and Tans.’ Even though the uniform situation was sorted by December 1920, the title ‘Black and Tans’ would remain long after into history," Mr Herlihy said.