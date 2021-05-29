Historic North Cork landmark to open to the public in 2022

One of the most picturesque and historical landmarks in north Cork can be a boon for the region when it reopens next year after restoration works are complete.

That is according to Cork East TD, Sean Sherlock, who described Annes Grove Gardens in Castletownroche as a “jewel” that could invigorate tourism in the area.

The Department of Public Expenditure said the Office of Public Works (OPW) was still in the process of major development and restoration projects at Annes Grove House and Gardens, in response to Mr Sherlock’s query about its status.

However, it is set to open the estate to the public in 2022, subject to necessary permissions and Covid-19 restrictions, the Department said.

“As the scale of investment and works is substantial, the OPW plans to open the site on a phased basis, beginning with the gardens of the estate.”

One of England’s most influential agriculturalists of the 18th century, Arthur Young, described Annes Grove Gardens as a "wild romantic glen" in his seminal Tour in Ireland, published in 1780.

Some of the plants that can be found at the garden.

The 1994 book Irish Gardens by author Terence Reeves Smyth said: “There are few gardens anywhere in Ireland where rare trees and shrubs are grown so successfully and in such a harmonious setting as the beautiful Robinsonian garden of Annes Grove.

“Set on a sloping site around an elegant early 18th century house overlooking the River Awbeg, the 30-acre garden is filled with thousands of thriving plants in a layout that merges unobtrusively into the landscape.”

Gift to the State

In the Grove Annesley family since the early 18th century, the estate complete with the famous gardens was handed over to the OPW in 2016 as a gift to the State.

“Since the handover, the OPW has recognised that major investment would be required to restore the gardens, which contains an extensive botanical collection of international repute, and the estate to its former glory,” the Department said.

The OPW has spent €2.1m from 2016 to date on major projects associated with the clearance, development and restoration of the gardens, and other facilities, it said.

Annes Grove's miniature castle front exterior.

It has also allocated €392,000 annually to Annes Grove for operational expenditure, to cover items such as pay, machinery, general maintenance and operational goods and services.

The OPW also plans to continue to invest in infrastructure and visitor facilities to “rival the very best existing sites throughout Ireland such as at Altamount or Derrynane”, according to the department.

“This project is currently ongoing and OPW intends to submit a planning application by the end of the year,” it said.

Mr Sherlock said it would be a significant boost to the region.

“Annes Grove is a jewel. Plans to reopen the gardens again are very welcome. This will serve as a boon to tourism in North Cork and underpins the importance of this region as a reference point for important historical homes and gardens “