Good weather to carry through to next week, but not as far as the long weekend

This weekend's lashing of warm weather looks set to continue until the middle of next week before regular service resumes and we're dragged back to more unsettled and colder conditions for the June Bank Holiday.

We've become acclimatised in 2021 to the cold and rain with many of us turning to the central heating for a bit of emotional and meteorological support right up until the middle of May.

Speaking on Friday, Cathal Nolan of Ireland's Weather Channel said: "Typically by the time we get to May, we probably have had some warm spells already. This year has been a little bit different.

He said winds coming from the west and north-west have brought in"particularly cold weather for the time of year, certainly so for the month of May."

However, forecasters offered us a brief reprieve from the chill this weekend with temperatures expected to climb above 20C, even daring to reach as high as 22C in parts over the coming days.

Met Éireann is even telling us that our luck is expected to continue until Wednesday evening when things get "a bit dodgier".

While we know Sunday is expected to be the best day of the weekend, if not the entire year so far, Monday is also set to be dry and mainly sunny with temperatures reaching 20C for inland counties.

The forecast gets even warmer for Tuesday, with temperatures expecting to top 22C, but may be cooler in coastal areas, while a few showers are likely to develop in the west.

Wednesday looks to begin dry and warm with sunshine to carry us through until the afternoon, but cloud and rain are forecast for the afternoon and it's pretty much downhill from there.

We'll see the return of the familiar unsettled weather at the end of the week, and the bank holiday weekend looks to be much cooler with temperatures expected between 14C and 17C.

You might as well make the most of the good weather this weekend because it's business as usual for the next one.