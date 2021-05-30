15km walkway to link beloved Cork coastal routes

The Arigadeen Walkway, between Ballinascarthy and Courtmacsherry, will link with Timoleague and the Seven Heads walkway.
15km walkway to link beloved Cork coastal routes

A picturesque section of the Seven Head walkway, which will link to the new 15km route being developed in the coming months. File Picture: Damien Enright

Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 09:00
Sean O’Riordan

Work is to get underway in the coming weeks on a 15km walkway that will link two other coastal walkways.

The county council is planning to install waymarkers, map boards and interpretive signs along what’s known as the ‘Arigadeen Walkway,’ between the villages of Ballinascarthy and Courtmacsherry.

The news was welcomed in particular by Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan, who lives close to Courtmacherry.

He told a meeting of the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District Council, which is in charge of the project, that it would be a great asset to people as Covid-19 restrictions ease and the summer tourist season approaches.

“This (walkway) will connect with Timoleague and the Seven Head walkway. I’m delighted to see this happening,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

He also asked council officials to look at developing a new ‘Blueway’ in the same area.

Mr O’Sullivan said people involved in marine sports, such as kayaking, were interested in developing a Blueway between Timoleague and Courtmacsherry.

He maintained this would not take a huge amount of work as pontoons already exist in Timoleague and Courtmacsherry which could be used by kayakers etc to access and exit the water.

“We should be looking at it as a long-term development,” Mr O’Sullivan added.

MacDara Ohici, the council’s most senior official for the area, agreed that it “would be fantastic if it could be developed.”

More in this section

Watch: Cork protesters march in solidarity with oppressed Belarusians Watch: Cork protesters march in solidarity with oppressed Belarusians
Garda stock Gardaí investigating Ballincollig stabbing
Historic North Cork landmark to open to the public in 2022 Historic North Cork landmark to open to the public in 2022
healthcounty#summer traveltourismplace: corkplace: ballinascarthyplace: courtmacsherryplace: bandonplace: kinsaleperson: john o’sullivanperson: macdara ohici
Garda

Child suffering 'serious' injuries after being knocked down by car in Kerry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 29, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 28
  • 34
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices