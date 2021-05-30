15km walkway to link beloved Cork coastal routes

Work is to get underway in the coming weeks on a 15km walkway that will link two other coastal walkways.

The county council is planning to install waymarkers, map boards and interpretive signs along what’s known as the ‘Arigadeen Walkway,’ between the villages of Ballinascarthy and Courtmacsherry.

The news was welcomed in particular by Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan, who lives close to Courtmacherry.

He told a meeting of the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District Council, which is in charge of the project, that it would be a great asset to people as Covid-19 restrictions ease and the summer tourist season approaches.

“This (walkway) will connect with Timoleague and the Seven Head walkway. I’m delighted to see this happening,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

He also asked council officials to look at developing a new ‘Blueway’ in the same area.

Mr O’Sullivan said people involved in marine sports, such as kayaking, were interested in developing a Blueway between Timoleague and Courtmacsherry.

He maintained this would not take a huge amount of work as pontoons already exist in Timoleague and Courtmacsherry which could be used by kayakers etc to access and exit the water.

“We should be looking at it as a long-term development,” Mr O’Sullivan added.

MacDara Ohici, the council’s most senior official for the area, agreed that it “would be fantastic if it could be developed.”