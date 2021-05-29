'Long overdue' €2m upgrade of Bandon road to take place this summer 

A major €2m upgrade of the road leading into Bandon from the Cork side is to be carried out by TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) has been warmly welcomed as “cars are being wrecked" driving over the current surface.

The project was unveiled at a meeting of the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District Council by Eoin Murphy, a senior engineer with TII.

He said that the project focuses on upgrading 1.6km of the N71 from the roundabout at Kevin O'Leary's Garage to the Claire O'Leary Walkway.

It will involve resurfacing the road, putting in a new cycleway and walkway with planting of a number of trees and 'totem pole' type signs which will highlight Bandon's status as a historic walled town.

'Absolutely necessary'

Mr Murphy said money for the project had been allocated by TII and he expects the chosen contractor to start work on it in July, with completion likely to be in October.

“At long last, this is happening and it's absolutely necessary,” municipal district council chairman Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said.

The road has been in a very bad state for some time, primarily due to extensive work being carried out in the town on upgrading its sewers and putting in flood prevention defences.

“Half our cars are wrecked from driving over it,” Mr Murphy added.

“I very much welcome this work. It's long overdue,” said Fianna Fail councillor Sean O'Donovan. “Everyone has been giving out about the road (in its current state),” he added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan said there were very active walking and cycling clubs in the town that will benefit greatly from it.

“The entrance road from the Cork side has been deplorable for a number of years. This is badly needed,” Independent councillor Alan Coleman said.

Ms Coughlan asked Mr Murphy if other things could also be put on the 'totem poles.

He said they were open to suggestions and added that they could be also used to highlight different events planned for the town.