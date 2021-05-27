Car found in Cork linked to person missing for nearly 20 years

It's believed from an initial inspection of the car that it is linked to a person who went missing in 2004
Garda divers are on route to Crosshaven in Cork following the discovery of a car which it’s believed may be linked to a person who has been missing for almost 20 years.

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 12:12
Eoin English

Garda divers are travelling to Crosshaven in Cork following the discovery of a car which it’s believed may be linked to a person who has been missing for almost 20 years.

The car was discovered in the water close to Crosshaven village by a team from the Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSR) group during a training exercise yesterday.

The team boarded a boat and deployed a new side-scanning sonar device during several sweeps of the waters between Camden and Drake’s Pool before the device identified an item of interest close to Hugh Coveney Pier just before midday.

The team honed their sonar sweeps on this area, and scanned the area several times before deciding to commit their own divers to the water to investigate.

Two divers entered the water and confirmed the presence of a car in the silt.

They reported the matter to gardaí who have launched an investigation.

It's believed from an initial inspection of the car that it is linked to a person who went missing in 2004 but further details on the make or model of the car are not being released out of respect to relatives and friends of the missing person.

The water in the area can reach depths of just over nine metres at high tide, with depths of just over four metres at slack tide.

Remains of man 'missing' for 25 years to be exhumed and buried in Limerick

