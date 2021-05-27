State urged to buy former Bessborough lands to prevent development

The State is facing renewed calls to acquire the former Bessborough mother and baby home estate in Cork to protect it from development.

It follows a decision by An Bord Pleanála yesterday to refuse planning permission to developers MWB Two for 179 apartments on a privately owned parcel of land on the landbank amid concerns about the possible existence of infant burials on the site.

Campaigners and politicians have now urged the Government to use compulsory purchase powers to acquire the site, which is being targeted by other developers for residential development.

A total of 923 babies died in or while in the care of Bessborough between 1922 and its closure in 1998. But the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes could only establish the burial place of 64. The rest are unaccounted for.

Children’s burial ground

In its ruling yesterday, An Bord Pleanála said there are reasonable concerns in relation to the potential for a children’s burial ground within the site.

It said it would be "premature" to grant permission for the proposed development prior to establishing whether there is a children’s burial ground within the site and the extent of any such burial ground.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, who in his submission to An Bord Pleanála's oral hearing into the project last month shared his concerns about the potential existence of children’s remains on the site, welcomed the decision.

But Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance, who played a key role in the presentation of the crucial mapping evidence to the hearing, said they have done what they can, informed by survivors' wishes and needs, and the State needs to step in now.

State's responsibility

"We are concerned by the possibility that a commercial developer may be authorised to carry out investigations which should be the responsibility of the State," said spokesperson Maureen Considine.

"We appeal to those in power to step in and use compulsory purchase order legislation to protect and respect the children's burial ground at Bessborough."

Martin Parfrey, whose adoption was arranged through Bessborough almost 70 years ago, echoed those calls.

“Nothing should be allowed to happen in Bessborough without a full investigation of the grounds,” he said.

“Better again, the State should take over the likes of Bessborough, Sean Ross Abbey, and Castlepollard, and retain them as memorial gardens to all those who died there. That would be the right thing to do."