VIDEO: Protesting fishers warn the next step could be blockading ports

They said that Brexit is costing individual fishermen and women between €5,000 and €20,000 in lost income
The flotilla of fishing boats passing Blackrock Castle on their way to the Port of Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 13:12
Neil Michael

Today’s protest by fishermen will be repeated in Dublin and could end up with ports being blockaded if fishermen and women don’t get what they are asking for, leading industry figures are warning.

Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, said: “What would you do if your livelihood was at stake? Would you just roll over?

“There is going to be an escalation of this if they're not listened to.” 

He was speaking as more than 65 fishing vessel skippers and their crews gathered in the Port of Cork to highlight their plight.

Brexit and EU quotas and controls are among issues that have heavily impacted on what has been a struggling industry for years.

Brexit, for example, is costing individual fishermen and women between €5,000 and €20,000 in lost income because of a quota system that operates - they say - against the interests of the Irish fishing industry.

They say not enough is being done by the government to stick up for them and they are warning the future of a €1 billion-a-year industry that employs 16,000 people is now in doubt as a result.

Skipper David Minihane, 43, warned: “There are boats that didn't come today because we are not blockading. The fishermen that are here today are the conservative ones.

“There are other ones who said they wanted to join us not if we weren’t going to blockade. They said we are just wasting our time.” 

Mr Minihane, who owns the Castletownbere-based 37-metre trawler the Sarah David, added: “Today’s event is just a build up. 

There is a large part of the Irish fleet that wants to blockade because (the industry) just gets no satisfaction.

“We do think there are opportunities to improve the situation and instead, they get harder all the time.” 

He was one of the lead boats that left Castletownbere at around 8pm last night. Vessels came from all over the country to join him and others from the West Cork port at the mouth of Cork Harbour from around 5am.

By the time the flotilla had around 65, they then progressed up towards the Port of Cork, passing various landmarks along the way.

Hundreds of people lined the route, waving, clapping and cheering as the flotilla passed them.

After arriving in the port, there were a number of speeches, and then fishers and their families walked to the Taoiseach’s office on Evergreen Road in Turners Cross just under 2kms away to hand-deliver a letter outlining the plight of the industry.

Mr Murphy said: “To a lot of people, fishing is their livelihood. Look at what the Debenhams workers did?

“They slept out, they blockaded the doors. Fishermen and women are no different.

“Look at the money that is invested in the boats - it’s millions, it’s their life’s work and not just for them, it’s for future generations.

“I can see these men doing whatever it takes for them to try and save their livelihoods, to save the futures for their kids and the livelihoods of the crews they employ. This isn't about rich men becoming richer.”

