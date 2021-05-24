Bailey fears homelessness after break-up

Ian Bailey and his long-term partner Jules Thomas split up last April and he says it's 'very, very difficult' to find suitable accommodation in West Cork
Bailey fears homelessness after break-up

Ian Bailey said it was his hope that he will find somewhere that will allow him to remain in West Cork. File picture: RollingNews.ie

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 17:30
Steve Neville

Ian Bailey is afraid he may become homeless following the breakdown of his relationship.

He and his long-term partner Jules Thomas split up last April.

“The situation I’m in at the moment is I’m looking for suitable alternative accommodation and it’s very, very difficult to find anything at all here in West Cork,” he said.

He said it was hard to find accommodation “even before the Covid relocation thing began”.

He said homelessness “is a fear I have”.

“It is a reality I am trying to deal with as best I can,” he told the Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM.

Mr Bailey added: “I’m very sympathetic to Jules and I think she’s relatively sympathetic to me in as much that she is understanding of the situation.”  

Mr Bailey said he was checking daily for suitable accommodation.

He said it was his hope that he will find somewhere that will allow him to remain in West Cork.

A search on property site Daft.ie shows that there are just eight one-bedroom homes up for sale in the West Cork area, while there are only five available for rent.

Mr Bailey cannot leave the country due to a European arrest warrant issued by French authorities.

He said it has been “a long, long time” since he returned to family in the UK, even missing his mother’s funeral.

Speaking about his former partner, Mr Bailey said: “Jules stood by me through thick and thin and it took its toll ultimately".

Mr Bailey also said he has written to the Garda Commissioner asking him to look at the investigation into the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case again.

“In that letter, I’m asking him as a clean pair of hands to reinvestigate what I would say was a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by putting me falsely in the frame for a crime I had nothing to do with,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said it was his view that previous reviews into the case “were all done by the establishment and they had a vested interest in coming to that conclusion”.

Mr Bailey added: “I’m an innocent person who’s been convicted in France in my absence of a crime I had nothing to do with.” He said it has been a “terrible, terrible thing and it goes on”.

Read More

Netflix announces launch date for new series on killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

More in this section

Cork and Kerry score big as 2021 list of Blue Flag beaches announced Cork and Kerry score big as 2021 list of Blue Flag beaches announced
Cork family of 'pandemic heroes' see generosity rewarded by good samaritans  Cork family of 'pandemic heroes' see generosity rewarded by good samaritans 
Young people being treated in ICU as Limerick battles Covid surge  Young people being treated in ICU as Limerick battles Covid surge 
place: west corkperson: ian bailey
Bailey fears homelessness after break-up

Bus Éireann launches vaccine shuttle bus service in Limerick

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices