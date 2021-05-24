Bailey fears homelessness after break-up

Ian Bailey is afraid he may become homeless following the breakdown of his relationship.

He and his long-term partner Jules Thomas split up last April.

“The situation I’m in at the moment is I’m looking for suitable alternative accommodation and it’s very, very difficult to find anything at all here in West Cork,” he said.

He said it was hard to find accommodation “even before the Covid relocation thing began”.

He said homelessness “is a fear I have”.

“It is a reality I am trying to deal with as best I can,” he told the Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM.

Mr Bailey added: “I’m very sympathetic to Jules and I think she’s relatively sympathetic to me in as much that she is understanding of the situation.”

Mr Bailey said he was checking daily for suitable accommodation.

He said it was his hope that he will find somewhere that will allow him to remain in West Cork.

A search on property site Daft.ie shows that there are just eight one-bedroom homes up for sale in the West Cork area, while there are only five available for rent.

Mr Bailey cannot leave the country due to a European arrest warrant issued by French authorities.

He said it has been “a long, long time” since he returned to family in the UK, even missing his mother’s funeral.

Speaking about his former partner, Mr Bailey said: “Jules stood by me through thick and thin and it took its toll ultimately".

Mr Bailey also said he has written to the Garda Commissioner asking him to look at the investigation into the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case again.

“In that letter, I’m asking him as a clean pair of hands to reinvestigate what I would say was a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by putting me falsely in the frame for a crime I had nothing to do with,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said it was his view that previous reviews into the case “were all done by the establishment and they had a vested interest in coming to that conclusion”.

Mr Bailey added: “I’m an innocent person who’s been convicted in France in my absence of a crime I had nothing to do with.” He said it has been a “terrible, terrible thing and it goes on”.