'I've had enough': Jules Thomas splits from Ian Bailey

'I've had enough': Jules Thomas splits from Ian Bailey

Jules Thomas has confirmed her split from longtime partner Ian Bailey, claiming: "I've had enough ... that's all."

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 11:36
Noel Baker

Jules Thomas has confirmed her split from longtime partner Ian Bailey, claiming: "I've had enough ... that's all."

The ending of the relationship means Mr Bailey, convicted in absentia in a French court of the murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan Du Plantier near her home in Schull in December 1996, is now looking for somewhere else to live. Mr Bailey has always denied any role in Ms Du Plantier's death.

Ms Thomas, originally from Wales but a longtime resident of West Cork, said: "After 25 years I am sick and tired of banging on with this; it's been just awful — all that stuff in print, the press attention, the photographers, everything."

Ms Thomas, a landscape artist, and poet and writer Mr Bailey, began a relationship shortly after he arrived in West Cork in the early Nineties.

That relationship included some violent episodes. In an interview with the Mail on Sunday Ms Thomas said: "Yes, he was physically abusive to me a couple of times; we split up for a while and then got back together again."

Read More

Varadkar questioned over leak of GP pay deal

She also said Mr Bailey was "very hard going".

"I put up with him for far too long and I realise now that it was a waste of time. It was always a one-way flow; men like him don't ever bend or accommodate ... it's to do with their egos."

However, she said she still believed Mr Bailey was innocent of any role in Ms Du Plantier's death.

"I am convinced of his innocence, always have been and that it was a stitch-up by the guards from the beginning."

She told the paper she would have ended the relationship sooner but for the intense media scrutiny on Mr Bailey, which in recent years has included the French trial in 2019 and the high-profile podcast series West Cork.

"If I had left him in the middle of all that it would have looked like he did it, so I just gritted my teeth."

Mr Bailey, 64, is still residing in the home he shared with Ms Thomas at Liscaha near Schuil but is looking for somewhere else to live and confirmed that the relationship was over. He was quoted as saying: "I am feeling very raw at present, so I don't want to speak about this right now, but it is over."

Ms Thomas expressed confidence that her now ex-partner will "find something" in the way of alternative lodgings.

Mr Bailey has consistently denied any role in the death of Ms Du Plantier and he and his legal team denounced the French trial as a "grotesque miscarriage of justice".

Two documentaries on the case, on Netflix and Sky, are scheduled for release this year.

Read More

Michael Clifford: Evidence doesn't support family's belief Ian Bailey got away with murder

More in this section

CervicalCheck programme No basis to claims mandatory quarantine is discriminatory, says O'Brien
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 7, 2021 Slow decline in Covid cases as vaccinations for 65-69 year olds to begin
Coronavirus - Thu Mar 25, 2021 Varadkar questioned over leak of GP pay deal
'I've had enough': Jules Thomas splits from Ian Bailey

Gardaí seek public assistance locating missing Monaghan teen

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices