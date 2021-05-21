Chef Ross Lewis to stand aside at Michelin starred Chapter One restaurant

The Irish food world is reeling on foot of news that Corkman Ross Lewis, chef/proprietor of Michelin-starred Chapter One has cooked his very last service in the internationally renowned Dublin restaurant, stepping aside after 29 years at the helm.

Mr Lewis will be replaced in the Chapter One kitchen by Mickael Viljanen who until this week was head chef of Michelin two-starred The Greenhouse restaurant, also in Dublin, Viljnanen will also become co-owner of the restaurant which will trade as Chapter One by Mickael Viljanenen, with Mr Lewis remaining on for several years as a partner in a mentoring capacity to ensure a smooth transition and evolve the business.

Born in Sweden and raised in Finland, Mr Viljanen has lived and worked in Ireland for over two decades, including stints in The Tannery, in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, and then as head chef at Gregan’s Castle, in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare, where he first began to attract national attention for his cooking.

Ross Lewis is one of Ireland’s most successful and renowned chefs, having retained a Michelin star for 15 years, cooking for Queen Elizabeth II at the State banquet during her visit in 2011, and earlier this year was acknowledged on an international level as the inaugural recipient of the highly prestigious winner of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2021 Chef Mentor Award, with the Guide stating that “The impact Ross has had on Irish restaurants over the years is clear to see and very much an ongoing phenomenon.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Lewis said, “It is bittersweet to be standing aside after 29 years but I am very happy to have Mickael, a man of enormous potential and talent, taking over, and taking Chapter One to its next new level.

“I had a meal at The Greenhouse last year and it was as good as any three-star restaurant, and over the years I’ve seen his cooking mature—it’s immaculate, clean and classical and I’m looking forward to helping him take Chapter One to its new level.

“Words can’t describe the journey I’ve been on since Chapter One first opened but I want to thank staff, past and present, who’ve been invaluable in taking Chapter One to such a level and to thank all my Irish customers who are the best in the world.”