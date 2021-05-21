Three Bon Jovi concert screenings, including one in Cork, cancelled by gardaí

Three Bon Jovi concerts which were due to go ahead on Saturday evening of this week have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The US rockers were due to appear on the large screens of drive-in cinemas at Cork Racecourse Mallow, Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin and Slane Castle in Meath.

Earlier this week, Retro Drive-In Movies, a Wicklow-based drive-in movie business, was told to close by gardaí due to current Covid-19 regulations.

Managing director Ryan O'Neill says that they received a call on Tuesday from gardaí in Cork and were told if the screenings on Saturday go ahead they would be in breach of the public health regulations.

Mr O'Neill confirmed that the event will be rescheduled for June 26.

He says Encore Drive-In Nights and Tixr, who are responsible for the ticketing of these events have been in touch with ticket holders about the rescheduling.

He advises anyone who has not received an email to check their spam or junk folders as well or they can contact Tixr directly at support@tixr.freshdesk.com.

In an email to ticket holders, Tixr says: "Due to Ireland’s recent change in Covid restrictions, the Bon Jovi show currently scheduled for May 22 will be rescheduled to Saturday, June 26.

"No action is needed on your part as your current ticket will be valid for the June 26 date."

Mr O'Neill says prior to being told the concerts could not go ahead, Retro Drive-In Movies, had three "great weekends" of screenings since they reopened in April.

"We've been operating our drive-in movie company since 2016, but we've reopened since April 29 this year following the government's announcement that outdoor recreational premises could reopen.

"So everything has been working fine for us. We've had three great weekends of movies, we were really looking forward to the Bon Jovi screenings."

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Claire Byrne, he says the call from gardaí on Tuesday came as a shock.

"It was a shock to us obviously because there's always been a distinction in the legislation, between your regular cinema, and drive-in cinema.

"It said cinemas weren't allowed to open, but with the exception of drive-in cinemas and to our amazement, we realized this week that line of our drive-in cinemas had disappeared from the most recent legislation."

Mr O'Neill says that he has been in contact with the offices of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin about this and says "they are going to look at cinemas a little later on."

A statement issued Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts Gaeltacht, Sport and Media says drive-in cinemas are not allowed to operate under the current Covid-19 regulations.

"At its meeting on the 29th of April, the Government did, however, agree that preparations should be made for the safe reopening of cinemas in June."

The Garda Press Office responded via email with the following statement when asked about the cancellation of the concerts.

"The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A (6A)) (COVID-19) (NO.2) Regulations 2021 (SI 217/2021) came into operation on the 10 May 2021 and replaced previous regulations. Regulation 8 places certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors.

"Activity must at all times be carried out in accordance with the current applicable statutory regulations, which may change the effect of previous regulations."