Pressure mounts for Skellig Michael to reopen for visitors 

The OPW has said it is preparing to re-open Unesco World Heritage Site Skellig Michael this summer but has been unable to give an exact date.

The island normally opens to tourists in mid-May and the OPW said works are taking place to facilitate a re-opening of the hugely popular tourist site as quickly as possible.

“Preparatory works, which due to recent work restrictions relating to the pandemic are running several weeks behind schedule, have commenced on the island in order to make it safe for public access,” it said.

The monastic island and nature reserve, which has seen its popularity soar due to featuring in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is a focal point for the area’s tourist industry, with boating, accommodation and restaurant businesses all heavily dependent on it.

Local businesses in South Kerry are anxious to know what plans are in place for the reopening of passenger landings on Skellig Michael, according to local Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

Most businesses in South Kerry/ Iveragh depend for their success on the footfall created by Skellig Michael and other such tourist attractions in the area and it is vital that as many of them are opened up as soon as is safely possible.”

The OPW said Covid-19 safety was an issue across all its sites, but at Skellig Michael, due to the particular uniqueness of the site in terms of location and landscape, “the safety of staff and visitors requires particular attention”.

The progress of these works is under constant review and discussions remain ongoing regarding the re-opening of the site to visitors at a time when it is deemed by the OPW as safe to do so, it said.

A final decision regarding a re-opening date has not been made, but every effort is being made to have the island ready for visitors in the coming weeks, the OPW said

Mr Cahill said the tour boat operators, from Portmagee, Caherciveen, Caherdaniel, Ballinskelligs, Valentia "were totally dependent on Skellig Michael for their livelihoods and are more than ready to resume business in a safe manner".

“But shops, restaurants, B&Bs, hotels, filling stations, food producers, from Killarney to Killorglin to Caherciveen to Kenmare, also depend to some extent on Skellig Michael being open to visitors.

The fact that this magnificent World Heritage Site where Star Wars was filmed remained closed for the entire 2020 season was a savage blow to the local economy."

A decision and a firm date for the opening of the island was therefore needed as soon as possible, he said.