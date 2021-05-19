'Absolute insanity!' Retro Drive-in cinema closed by Gardaí

A Wicklow-based drive-in film business has reportedly been closed by Gardaí due to Covid-19 regulations.

Retro Drive-In Movies posted the update on their Facebook page yesterday, where many customers have been asking why the outdoor service has been shut in the comments section.

“We have just been informed by the Gardai that drive-in movies are in breach of Covid-19 legislation and after three weeks reopened, we must close with immediate effect,” the post reads.

“Back in 2020, we fought hard to have drive-in movies listed in the legislation allowing us to reopen and to differentiate us from indoor cinemas, after meeting with Gardai and elected officials, we were successful.

“We have always been 100% compliant with Covid-19 restrictions and have run countless safe screenings giving families an outlet from the safety and comfort of their car.”

During drive-in screenings, customers are asked to stay in their cars where they listen to the film through their car radio.

Retro Drive-In reopened on April 29 along with other outdoor amenities. It is one of the country's biggest drive-in film businesses, running the first LED drive-in movie event in Ireland in 2015.

During their four-month closure due to the last lockdown, the business returned €75k in refunds to customers who had bought tickets for their events.

“We were told that this summer was to be an outdoor Summer. We invested heavily and our staff returned to work,” they say in the Facebook post.

“All non-essential retail has since reopened, we can travel throughout the country in our cars. Museums, galleries, and libraries are open but for some unknown reason, that will not be disclosed to us, we have to close.”

One of the comments on the post was written by a mother who had been to a drive-in recently with her family.

"We went a couple of weekends ago and didn’t get out of the car - we are a very vigilant family and wouldn’t go to the zoo at the moment or to any shops bar essential shopping but we would go to see a movie from the safety of the car - it is 100% safe."

The business has contacted Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and is asking customers to email their local representatives on the issue.

Minister Josepha Madigan commented on the post, saying: "I will be raising this with Minister Donnelly and Minister Martin. I would have thought Retro Drive-in Movies would have been allowed to operate during the current easing of restrictions. I will keep you informed."

Another drive-in movie business, Midlands Drive-In Movies, also responded to the post.

"Absolute insanity! These event types are 100% safe and offer people a social outlet that’s very necessary in the current times. How can it be deemed safe to reopen busy indoor retail but close drive-ins?"

Classic Drive-In Cinema, which does showings in Mayo, Wexford, and Wicklow, have had a similar experience.

"Just like our friends in Retro, we have to close as well as our understanding is that drive-ins, which were always permitted in the legislation, have now been suddenly removed for reasons we don't know," management says.

"We have reached out to TDs and Government officials to seek further clarity on the situation."