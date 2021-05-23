Plans to turn Carrigaline into beacon for watersports

Municipal district council is now hoping to get government funding for a major feasibility study
Plans to turn Carrigaline into beacon for watersports

Government funding is to be sought to drive a Carrigaline watersports project to fruition. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 17:00
Sean O’Riordan

Plans to turn Carrigaline into a beacon for watersports enthusiasts are progressing at pace and government funding is to be sought to drive the project to fruition.

An initial plan drawn up by municipal district council officials, with the help of a blueway expert, has been presented to councillors which looked at possible landing and launching sites for the project along the Owenabue river and estuary.

The plan focused on locations such as Carrigaline Community Park, the two bridges close to it, the town's former abattoir site as well as the Drakes Pool/Rabbit Island area. 

The council came up with pros and cons to developing these areas for watersports, for which a foreshore licence will have to be acquired from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

It is likely some mitigation measures will have to be put in place because of wildlife inhabiting the area, which will necessitate a Natura Impact Study with any planning application for the project to Bord Pleanála.

The municipal district council is now hoping to get government funding for a major feasibility study to be carried out by consultants on the project.

Nicola Radley, the municipal district council's senior official, said that she would push to have the county council nominate it as their once-yearly candidate applicant for funding under the government's Outdoor Recreation Schemes.

Fine Gael councillor Liam O'Connor, who was the first person to suggest the idea of developing facilities in Carrigaline, welcomed the initial report.

He maintained the ideal site to create permanent facilities for the project, such as toilets, changing rooms etc, was in the Drakes Pool/Rabbit Island area. However, he added that additional parking space would have to be created there to facilitate it.

“It's great that the council has expressed an appetite for this. We should look for this (government) funding for a feasibility study to kick-start this project,” Mr O'Connor said.

“It's something we have been speaking about for a long time. It's great that it's getting this scrutiny now. The water in the area is underutilised,” Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said, Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan maintained there is a huge appetite in the local community for this and it would attract tourists into the area.

Read More

Action urged as national roads in North Cork 'an absolute disgrace'

More in this section

Former GAA player living in Cork urges people to get on their bikes for heart charity Former GAA player living in Cork urges people to get on their bikes for heart charity
Man arrested after €34,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork Man arrested after €34,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork
Meet Cork baby Zara, born on 21st day of 21st week of 21st year of 21st century...at 21.21 hours Meet Cork baby Zara, born on 21st day of 21st week of 21st year of 21st century...at 21.21 hours
carrigalinewatersportsdepartment of agriculture, food and the marinefianna fáil councillor seamus mcgrathfine gael councillor liam o'connorindependent councillor ben dalton-o'sullivannicola radley
Garda stock

Cork motorway reopened after crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices