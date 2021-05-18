Cork-based broadband provider hit by cyberattack

A Cork-based broadband provider has said that its network is down following a cyberattack.

Nova Broadband said its network is unavailable due “to a DDoS attack by criminals”.

A DDoS - distributed denial-of-service - attack is one that attempts to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server.

Nova explains it as “a flood of useless traffic designed to "clog up the pipes".

The company confirmed that there has been “no compromise of our systems and no data has been accessed”.

It added: “We are working to restore access.”

The company has been contacted for comment.

The attack comes just days after the HSE was hit by a ransomware attack.

The health service’s computer system was hacked in what has been dubbed the “most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish State”.

The Government has rejected ransom demands from the crime gang responsible, and has focused on restoring all medical services as quickly as possible.