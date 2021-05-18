Cork-based broadband provider hit by cyberattack

Nova Broadband said its network is unavailable due “to a DDoS attack by criminals” but it confirmed that "no data has been accessed"
Cork-based broadband provider hit by cyberattack

The company confirmed that there has been “no compromise of our systems and no data has been accessed”. File picture

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 13:38

A Cork-based broadband provider has said that its network is down following a cyberattack.

Nova Broadband said its network is unavailable due “to a DDoS attack by criminals”.

A DDoS - distributed denial-of-service - attack is one that attempts to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server.

Nova explains it as “a flood of useless traffic designed to "clog up the pipes".

The company confirmed that there has been “no compromise of our systems and no data has been accessed”.

It added: “We are working to restore access.” 

The company has been contacted for comment.

The attack comes just days after the HSE was hit by a ransomware attack.

The health service’s computer system was hacked in what has been dubbed the “most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish State”.

The Government has rejected ransom demands from the crime gang responsible, and has focused on restoring all medical services as quickly as possible.

More in this section

Family concerned for welfare of man missing from Cork Family concerned for welfare of man missing from Cork
38 new social housing units to be built in Limerick 38 new social housing units to be built in Limerick
Limerick Debenhams workers  lie on the ground in bid to stop removal of stock  Limerick Debenhams workers  lie on the ground in bid to stop removal of stock 
Cork-based broadband provider hit by cyberattack

Cork-based Aer Lingus workers face three-month lay off

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices