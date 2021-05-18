Cork-based Aer Lingus cabin crew face three-month lay off

130 employees were told at a meeting this morning that they face being laid off between September and November.
Cork-based Aer Lingus cabin crew face three-month lay off

Aer Lingus cabin crew and other staff based in Cork have been told they will be laid off without pay for three months. Picture: Andy Gibson

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 12:59
Michelle McGlynn

Aer Lingus cabin crew and other staff based in Cork have been told they will be laid off without pay for three months.

The 130 employees affected were told at a meeting this morning that they face being laid off between September and November.

Fórsa trade union has said today's announcement is devastating for staff and called for urgent Government action.

Ashley Connolly, head of Fórsa's Service and Enterprise Division said this afternoon called for a bespoke aviation income support scheme to underpin jobs during what will likely be a long period of recovery for the aviation sector.

"The Government needs to decide if the crisis in this vital industry is to be permanent or temporary. Only the State has the power and resources to preserve Ireland’s vital international connectivity – the connectivity that supports thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of jobs – over the coming months, and possibly years," she said.

Fórsa are expecting further bad news today as Shannon-based staff are due to be briefed by management this lunchtime.

Read More

Mandatory hotel quarantine should apply to UK given spike in Indian variant - UCC expert

More in this section

38 new social housing units to be built in Limerick 38 new social housing units to be built in Limerick
Limerick Debenhams workers  lie on the ground in bid to stop removal of stock  Limerick Debenhams workers  lie on the ground in bid to stop removal of stock 
Man charged in relation to three burglaries in Limerick Man charged in relation to three burglaries in Limerick
travelcork
Cork-based Aer Lingus cabin crew face three-month lay off

Family concerned for welfare of man missing from Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices