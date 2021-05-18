Cork-based Aer Lingus cabin crew face three-month lay off

Aer Lingus cabin crew and other staff based in Cork have been told they will be laid off without pay for three months.
The 130 employees affected were told at a meeting this morning that they face being laid off between September and November.
Fórsa trade union has said today's announcement is devastating for staff and called for urgent Government action.
Ashley Connolly, head of Fórsa's Service and Enterprise Division said this afternoon called for a bespoke aviation income support scheme to underpin jobs during what will likely be a long period of recovery for the aviation sector.
"The Government needs to decide if the crisis in this vital industry is to be permanent or temporary. Only the State has the power and resources to preserve Ireland’s vital international connectivity – the connectivity that supports thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of jobs – over the coming months, and possibly years," she said.
Fórsa are expecting further bad news today as Shannon-based staff are due to be briefed by management this lunchtime.