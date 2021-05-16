HSE hack: What services are available in Munster this week?

The HSE's network has been "significantly compromised" since Friday when it was targeted with a ransomware attack.

While efforts are underway to rebuild servers and restore services, some activities are not proceeding in the coming days as work goes on behind the scenes.

But, some procedures and appointments will proceed.

Here is a rundown of how some of the services are affected:

Cork University Hospital

All blood sample processing from GP practices across Munster and x-ray appointments in hospitals across the province have been cancelled on Monday following the cyber attack on the HSE’s IT system.

All gynaecology outpatient clinics at Munster’s largest maternity hospital have been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday, and all outpatient appointments and all diagnostics at Waterford University Hospital have been cancelled for Monday following the incident.

Cork University Hospital has advised people with outpatient department, chemotherapy, or surgical appointments to attend at the hospital as planned, unless they have been contacted about a cancellation. Picture: Larry Cummins

But Cork University Maternity Hospital said scheduled inductions of labour, C-sections, gynaecology elective operations, all antenatal, physio and neonatology outpatient appointments will go ahead as planned, but warned that there may be delays.

Cork University Hospital also advised people with outpatient department, chemotherapy, or surgical appointments to attend at the hospital as planned, unless they have been contacted about a cancellation.

The ransomware attack has also forced the cancellation on Monday of all x-ray appointments at CUH, unless the hospital has contacted you to attend, all radiotherapy appointments and the processing of blood samples from GPs across the region. Only emergency bloods will be processed.

Mallow University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital

The hospital’s emergency department is open and operating as normal, as is Mallow University Hospital.

The Mercy University Hospital has cancelled all x-ray appointments, unless you have been contacted to attend, and it said people with outpatient appointments, or appointments for chemotherapy, surgery or endoscopy should attend as planned.

The Mercy University Hospital cancelled x-ray appointments but those with outpatient appointments or appointments for chemotherapy and surgery should still attend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital has cancelled all x-ray appointments on Monday and urged people with appointments for all other services to attend as normal.

University Hospital Kerry said all routine outpatient, radiology and cardiology appointments will go ahead as planned, unless you’ve been contacted about a cancellation.

Routine anatomy scans at its maternity department have been cancelled and will be rescheduled, but high-risk pregnancies will be dealt with as normal. Its outreach clinics at Centrepoint, Listowel, Killarney, are also running as normal.

It has advised women with concerns or in an emergency to attend the maternity service as normal, or to contact its 24-hour number, 066 7184324, for guidance.

University Hospital Limerick continues appointments

University Hospital Limerick said most of its outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead as scheduled on Monday, and it advised people to attend unless contacted directly by the hospital and advised otherwise.

Its cancer day ward - chemotherapy and radiotherapy - and dialysis treatments will continue as scheduled and its theatres will continue to operate for emergency trauma and time-critical elective cases. Its emergency department is also operating as normal but delays should be expected.

At St John’s Hospital, outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead as scheduled in the majority of cases on Monday and again, patients have been advised to attend for their appointment or procedure unless contacted directly by the hospital and advised otherwise.

Its Injury Unit will continue to operate from 8am to 7pm seven days a week but again, delays are expected due to the ransomware attack.

University Maternity Hospital Limerick said its outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead as scheduled in most cases on Monday, and its Maternity Emergency Unit and Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit, which is appointment only, will also continue to operate.

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital are also due to go ahead in most cases on Monday.

Tipperary University Hospital cancels outpatient appointments

In Tipperary’s Nenagh Hospital, outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead as scheduled in most cases on Monday, and its injury unit continues to operate from 8am to 8pm seven days per week.

Tipperary University Hospital has cancelled outpatient appointments on Monday, except for the maternity clinic, as well as all routine x-rays, blood tests, pre-operative assessment, all elective surgery, endoscopy treatments and all outpatient clinics except for antenatal, physiotherapy and cardiac diagnostic clinics.

Expectant mothers with appointments should attend as normal, the hospital said.

Other Munster hospital cancellations

University Hospital Waterford and Kilcreen Regional Orthopaedic Hospital have cancelled all outpatient appointments, all diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations, all cardiology appointments, all surgical procedures, and all endoscopy services.

All elective inpatient and day-case procedures have also been cancelled. A small number may go ahead and patients will be contacted directly, the HSE said.

In Clare, Ennis General Hospital said outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead as scheduled in most cases on Monday, and it advised people to attend for their appointment or procedure unless contacted directly by the hospital and told otherwise.

The Injury Unit at Ennis Hospital continues to operate from 8am to 8pm 7 days per week. But, delays are expected due to the ransomware attack.