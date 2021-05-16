BREAKING: Dept of Health hit by ransomware attack as HSE system remains ‘significantly compromised’

The Department of Health has been victim to a ransomware attack similar to the one which targeted the Health Service Executive (HSE) on Friday.

The department has shut down its systems after finding a digital note from the cybercrime group believed to be responsible, similar to the one discovered by the HSE.

It’s understood that the National Cyber Security Centre, along with the gardaí, the Defence Forces and Europol, are investigating the attack.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief operations officer has said the health services IT system has been “significantly compromised across the board” by Friday’s ransomware attack, with little back up and running today.

Speaking on Newstalk, HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said "the reality" is much of the HSE's IT system is still down.

"Where we're at, at the minute, is that we have between yesterday morning and this morning found that we do have some clean backup data available to be able to rebuild our servers from.

"However, we have thousands upon thousands of virtual servers so each server is going to have to be rebuilt and brought back up individually, so it's going to be a slow process."

The HSE's system has been "significantly compromised" in terms of patient management systems, she said, alongside other systems.

"And whilst they're lower risk from a patient perspective, in terms of communicating with GPs, communication between hospitals and community services, all of that, that's all gone "

Anne O'Connor, HSE Chief Operating Officer

Ms O'Connor said the HSE is currently looking at rebuilding the system from clean backup data.

“Our priority has to be patient management systems, our biggest risk at the minute relates to the fact that our core patient management system is down, as is our core radiology system, so all of our diagnostic capability in terms of radiology has gone."

"We have spent years developing an integrated system," she said.

"Now we're trying to disconnect [machines] so that individual pieces of equipment can work in isolation."

Ms O'Connor outlined the dire situation.

"If somebody's coming into a hospital for anything we have no capability now to look back at any previous tests any previous scans. We can't order, lab tests or radiology electronically."

"We have people in hospitals delivering pieces of paper around with lab results."

"It really is going back many many years for us, and there's a risk in that."

"Our priority has got to be to get a patient management system back that gives us access to people's information. So even things like blood transfusions matching bloods, looking at previous records with medications, allergies, et cetera.. we don't have any access now."

People with outpatient appointments are advised to monitor the HSE website to check what services and hospitals have been impacted.