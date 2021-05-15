Former Lord Mayor of Cork passes away

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Tim Falvey has passed away

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 08:00
Nicole Glennon

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Tim Falvey has died peacefully at his home in Clogheen, Cork, after a short illness.

Mr Falvey, who died aged 87, was Lord Mayor of Cork in 1994 and served as a City Councillor for over 20 years.

He was also a successful entrepreneur in the northside of Cork for over 50 years and served as Director at the Port of Cork for several years.

Speaking about his father, Pat Falvey said his father has left behind “an amazing legacy.” 

“He ingrained in us the power of positivity, and optimism, encouraging us to always see the glass as half full. He also taught us to live life with passion, and to have monastic patience, showing us that no matter how bad things are, we have the resilience to fight back.” 

Last month, former Lord Mayor of Cork Tim Falvey received his Covid-19 vaccine from former Lord mayor Dr John Sheehan

“As a family we have been privileged to care for Dad at home for the last few months and to get this time with him, and our sympathies are with those who could not be with their parents through these strange COVID times.” 

Funeral arrangements will follow on RIP.IE, and a book of condolences will be opened on condolence.ie.

Complying with COVID rules, the funeral mass at the Church of The Ascension, Gurranabraher, Cork will be private and will be streamed for those wishing to attend.

Call for probe into role of rhododendron in Killarney National Park fire

