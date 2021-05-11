Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat tow stricken trawler and its six-man crew to safety

A Cork RNLI lifeboat helped a stricken fishing trawler back to port last night.

The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio to assist the 18-metre trawler which experienced a mechanical failure near Mizen Head.

The trawler’s propellor had become fouled and it was therefore not able to move.

At around 9.46pm, the RNLI lifeboat located the vessel and its six-man crew one mile southwest of Mizen Head.

Battling 2 to 3-metre swells and Force 5 southwesterly winds, the lifeboat crew managed to secure a tow to the stricken trawler. Thereafter, they were able to tow it back towards Castletownbere without incident.

The trawler safely returned to the pier at Castletownbere just before 1am this morning.

Coxswain Dean Hegarty, with crew Marney O’Donogue, Sean ‘Bawn’ O’Sullivan, Kyle Cronin, Aaron O’Boyle, John William O’Donoghue and Donagh Murphy then refuelled the RNLI lifeboat and readied it for its next mission.

Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens praised the RNLI crew for their rapid response and highlighted their adherence to Covid-19 protocols throughout.

"The fishing vessel made the right call in seeking assistance — given the boat’s proximity to the shore and the prevailing wind conditions, the lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted," he said.