Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat tow stricken trawler and its six-man crew to safety

The trawler safely returned to the pier at Castletownbere just before 1am this morning
Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat tow stricken trawler and its six-man crew to safety

The trawler suffered a mechanical failure near Mizen Head on Monday night. Picture: RNLI

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 11:57
Steven Heaney

A Cork RNLI lifeboat helped a stricken fishing trawler back to port last night.

The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio to assist the 18-metre trawler which experienced a mechanical failure near Mizen Head. 

The trawler’s propellor had become fouled and it was therefore not able to move.

At around 9.46pm, the RNLI lifeboat located the vessel and its six-man crew one mile southwest of Mizen Head.

Battling 2 to 3-metre swells and Force 5 southwesterly winds, the lifeboat crew managed to secure a tow to the stricken trawler. Thereafter, they were able to tow it back towards Castletownbere without incident.

The trawler safely returned to the pier at Castletownbere just before 1am this morning.

Coxswain Dean Hegarty, with crew Marney O’Donogue, Sean ‘Bawn’ O’Sullivan, Kyle Cronin, Aaron O’Boyle, John William O’Donoghue and Donagh Murphy then refuelled the RNLI lifeboat and readied it for its next mission.

Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens praised the RNLI crew for their rapid response and highlighted their adherence to Covid-19 protocols throughout.

"The fishing vessel made the right call in seeking assistance — given the boat’s proximity to the shore and the prevailing wind conditions, the lifeboat ensured that a potential critical incident was averted," he said.

Read More

Fishing boat and crew of five rescued by Coastguard and RNLI off Old Head of Kinsale

More in this section

Former Debenhams staff removed from blockade after 4-hour standoff Former Debenhams staff removed from blockade after 4-hour standoff
Young cyclist, 11, killed in road crash in Kerry Young cyclist, 11, killed in road crash in Kerry
Disgust at people buying ducklings ‘for TikTok videos’ Disgust at people buying ducklings ‘for TikTok videos’
rnliplace: corkplace: castletownbere
Backpack of school child. Face mask and sanitizer.

Birthday parties and social gatherings driving increased Covid cases in schools

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices