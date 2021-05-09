Fishing boat and crew of five rescued by Coastguard and RNLI off Old Head of Kinsale

The 75ft fishing vessel with a crew of five put out a distress signal after its hull was breached in the rough conditions and began taking on water.
Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Crew under Coxswain Mark Gannon arriving into Kinsale after callout to 75 ft Fishing Boat.

Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 18:23
Greg Murphy

A 75ft fishing boat and crew of five were rescued in a joint operation between the Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue 117 helicopter 27 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale.

The emergency call came around 11am on Sunday morning after the vessel put out a distress call after its hull was breached in "very difficult" sea conditions and began taking on water.

Shortly after 12am, the Coast Guard R117 and RNLI lifeboat assisted the boat using emergency salvage pumps to remove water from the stricken vessel and get it operational again.

Coastguard Rescue 117 Helicopter landing salvage pumps to stricken fishing vessel as Courtmacsherry Lifeboat stays alongside in difficult conditions.
Coastguard Rescue 117 Helicopter landing salvage pumps to stricken fishing vessel as Courtmacsherry Lifeboat stays alongside in difficult conditions.

Following a successful operation, the Courtmacsherry lifeboat escorted the fishing boat to Kinsale Harbour, arriving shortly after 4pm.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Deputy Launch Authority and LPO Vincent O Donovan said “Great credit is due to all our volunteer crew members who rushed to answer the callout this morning and headed into very rough seas to help others in distress. "

Mr O'Donovan praised both the Coastguard Rescue 117 helicopter crew and the crew of the Lifeboat in carrying out a very professional rescue involving salvage pumps in rough seas and strong winds.

